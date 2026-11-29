Superheroes, by and large, do not kill. While only big names like Batman tend to draw attention and flak for it, the vast majority of heroes take a hard stance against taking lives. Even those who choose to when they deem it necessary, will do everything in their vast power to avoid it, as killing just isn’t very heroic. However, even heroes can’t be perfect all the time. Sometimes, even heroes make mistakes, and those mistakes can cost lives. Today, we’re looking at four Marvel heroes who usually avoid taking lives at all costs, but made mistakes that caused someone to die, and how they almost lost everything because of it.

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4) Hulk

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The Hulk is the living embodiment of Bruce Banner’s rage, but even though the world is terrified of him losing control, he rarely actually takes lives. In fact, it was explicitly stated in Incredible Hulk (2000) #108 that the Hulk has never taken a life in his rampages, with Banner subconsciously avoiding hurting people in whatever way he can. However, that wasn’t the case in the lead-up to the “Planet Hulk” storyline. After Hulk went on a deadly rampage in Las Vegas, killing twenty-six people, the Illuminati decided to rocket him off into space. The Hulk losing control led to his planetary exile, and his meeting with the woman who he’d fall in love with, only to lose.

However, this specific scenario is beyond convoluted. In the original storyline where Hulk attacked Las Vegas because he went a bit crazy from a miniature HYDRA gamma bomb, told from Fantastic Four #355 to #355, it was clear that this was a normal superhero fight, even being played for laughs. Then New Avengers: Illuminati (2006) #1 retcons it to mention the deaths, which serve as justification for Hulk’s exile. However, the aforementioned statement that the Hulk has never killed during a rampage was made during “World War Hulk,” which means that the inciting incident for “World War Hulk” was retconned during the story itself. Comics are fun.

3) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is one of the most vocal heroes in defending life in all forms, but he’s actually accidentally taken a life twice. The most famous example is definitely Gwen Stacy’s death, where the Green Goblin tossed her off of a bridge and, in an attempt to catch her, Spider-Man’s webs snapped her neck. Now, Gwen was definitely going to die even if Peter didn’t try to save her, so it’s hard to blame this one on him, and I personally don’t attribute this to Spider-Man having killed her in any capacity, but it is worth mentioning considering how Marvel likes to bring that up every now and again. The time he fully took another’s life, however, came about in Spider-Man Versus Wolverine.

After a long, exhausting battle against Wolverine over the fate of his old flame, Charlie, the woman in question chose to take her own life by throwing herself at Spider-Man. With his nerves on end and Spider-Sense blaring at full power, he swung, instantly killing Charlie. This broke Spider-Man mentally, forcing him to grapple with what he did. He had the least physically happen to him because of this scenario, but it shook him to his core, becoming a secret that stuck to him like a stain of shame for years. It still stands as one of Peter’s biggest regrets.

2) Justice

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Vance Astrovik was once a young hero who went by Marvel Boy. He grew up idolizing superheroes, especially the Avengers, hoping to one day do the people he looked up to proud. He used his mutant telekinetic abilities to save others however he could, but those powers dropped him into some hot water when he accidentally unleashed them on his very human father. His father, who was beaten as a child for being gay, repeated the cycle of abuse when he discovered that Vance was a mutant. When confronted by this abuse again as an adult, Vance lashed out and accidentally killed his dad. He turned himself into the police, being found guilty of negligent homicide, spending time in jail.

This experience was the true death of Vance’s childhood innocence. He was faced with the harsh reality of life that he tried so often to avoid, and the dangerous aspects of his powers. It forced him to mature and even led him to rechristen himself as Justice, to signify that he was no longer a boy hero. Justice lost a piece of himself in a way that he’s never truly gotten back from this experience, and although he’s moved on from it and grown, there’s no denying how much this lapse of control cost him at the time.

1) Daredevil

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Matt Murdock is one of the most morally focused heroes in Marvel. He lives by a deeply held faith that guides everything he does, and although he certainly wavers and has his weak moments, he never loses sight of the value of life. Even when pushed to the breaking point, Daredevil refuses to kill, and that’s exactly what made the fact that he accidentally killed a random thief when stopping a robbery in Daredevil (2019) #1. When Matt learned what happened, he had a full mental breakdown. He went on a bender trying to prove that he was framed, and when he finally accepted the truth, he turned himself in and went to prison.

This action followed Matt for the rest of Zdarsky’s acclaimed run, serving as Matt’s darkest moment and the catalyst towards a massive shift in how he operated. This accidental death stuck with Daredevil the most, and it was explored best in how it broke him like so few other tragedies have. This horrible moment defined that entire era of Daredevil’s adventures, all tackling the reality of how he operates and what it means to fight as a hero, even with the risks.

Which superhero do you think lost the most from accidentally taking a life? Let us know in the comments below!