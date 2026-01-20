Hasbro Starts 2026 With New Marvel Action Figures For Kids and Collectors

Hasbro is bringing a fresh wave of Marvel hero energy into 2026 with new product launches inspired by characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America. The rollout mixes preschool-ready play figures with larger action figure lines built for big adventures and easy collecting. The best part is that this drop is not locked to one tiny corner of the Marvel universe. It covers web-slinging favorites, classic Avengers muscle, and friendly animated versions kids already recognize from TV.

Marvel Playtime For Preschool Heroes

Younger fans are getting plenty to do with toys based on popular Disney Jr. and Marvel TV series. The Spidey and His Amazing Friends range includes action figures for Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, and Spin Miles Morales, along with fun additions like Spidey Rex. The lineup also pulls in familiar faces that make pretend play instantly click, including Captain America, the Hulk, and Doc Ock. On top of that, Hasbro is expanding the preschool fun with Iron Man and His Awesome Friends in an action figure assortment, featuring toys for Iron Man and Black Panther, which makes it easy to build mini teams right out of the box.

Titan, Action FX, And Actionverse Expand The Collection

For fans who want more classic action figure variety, Hasbro is continuing to grow its Marvel action figures lineup with multiple Spider-Man and Avengers-themed assortments. Collectors and kids can grab webbed heroes and villains through the Spider-Man Titan Series, the Spider-Man Action FX line, and the Spider-Man Actionverse assortment. On the Avengers side, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are showing up in the Avengers Titan Series and the Avengers Actionverse assortment, featuring heavy hitters like Iron Man, Captain America, and the Hulk. It is the kind of spread that works whether the goal is shelf display, big pretend battles, or building out a full character roster. Here are a few quick links to some of my favorite additions to the collection.

Fans can collect Hasbro’s latest Marvel action figures at participating retailers in the coming months, so it is a smart time to keep an eye on upcoming listings and toy aisles. Whether shopping for a preschool Marvel fan or stocking up on Titan and Actionverse figures, this 2026 lineup looks ready for action.