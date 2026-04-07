Absolute Batman Finally Reveals Its Robins (And They Aren’t At All What You’re Expecting)

DC’s Absolute Universe has revealed all sorts of twisted and wild versions of iconic DC characters, though some of the most shocking changes have taken place in Absolute Batman. We’ve seen the series deliver truly insane takes on Bane, The Joker, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, and more, and now Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin have finally revealed their Absolute Batman version of Robin, and not only is there more than one, but this redesign isn’t at all what you are expecting.

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DC first teased the cover to Absolute Batman #20 with a striking cover featuring a giant R, but now DC has finally revealed what the book’s Robins will look like, and it’s not what we were expecting in the least. The cover reveals a full squad of characters with the R on their armor, and the one at the center is a massive Robin mech with a gun that would make Cable jealous. The central mech features a red, black, and green color scheme, and behind him is another mech Robin with a blue and grey color scheme. Then there are three normal-sized characters on motorcycles below them, with one in red, one in yellow, and one in green. You can check out the full cover below.

Absolute Batman’s Robin Debut Is Going To Be Wild

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Having a team of Robins isn’t what we would have initially expected, but it actually makes a lot of sense. There have been multiple Robins over the years, with each one garnering their own group of fans. Whether that’s Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, or Damian Wayne, you likely have a favorite, and now the Absolute Universe is playing with the premise of multiple Robins, though they seem to be antagonists rather than any allies of Batman.

We don’t know much about who they are or why they exist, but the official description for Absolute Batman #20 reveals they are ready to hunt after what has transpired in Gotham. There is also the promise of secrets revealed, and this is all connected to the fallout from a character’s death, though we don’t know the identity of that character.

The official description reads, “As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue.”

The designs of the Robins are definitely eye-catching, and it’s rare in this series to see Batman look so small in comparison to other characters outside of Bane. Fans don’t have to wait too much longer to check out the issue, as Absolute Batman #20 hits comic stores on May 13, 2026.

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