Absolute Power: DC Announces Summer 2024 Event

This summer, DC's heroes and villains are headed towards a massive new conflict. On Thursday, during DC's panel at the ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference, the publisher announced the first details surrounding their summer 2024 event. Titled Absolute Power, the event will be centered around an eponymous four-issue miniseries from writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora, who have partnered on DC series such as Batman / Superman: World's Finest and Shazam!.

Absolute Power has been teased across the Dawn of DC initiative for several months, teasing a "Trinity of Evil" that will make a profound impact on the DC Universe. As we now know, this "Trinity" will consist of Batman's recent foe Failsafe, the recent Action Comics adversary Brainiac Queen, and none other than Amanda Waller.

What Is Absolute Power About?

Absolute Power shows how Waller will use the strategic and military might of Failsafe and the otherworldly technology of the Brainiac Queen to steal all metahuman abilities from every super hero and super-villain around the globe, a threat so dire it will take the combined efforts of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Super Heroes of the DC Universe to defeat it.

Absolute Power will kick off with DC's Free Comic Book Day book, which will be available in participating comic shops on Saturday, May 4th. 2024 Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day Special Edition will be a 32-page comic featuring an original 12-page story by Waid with art by Mikel Janín, as well as a preview of Absolute Power's first issue. It will be followed by Absolute Power: Ground Zero, an official prelude that will debut in June and bridge the shocking conclusion of the Superman story "House of Brainiac" with Amanda Waller's machinations.

