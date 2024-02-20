DC Teases the Return of a Fan-Favorite Team

One of the weirdest comic teams in the modern age is about to make a comeback. Last week, DC unveiled their solicitations for their upcoming May 2024 comics, which include the first details surrounding Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13. As the synopsis for Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13 reveals, the dinosaur-themed Jurassic League will be returning in one of the issue's backup stories, which will involve an unexpected crossover with Booster Gold. The fan-favorite Jurassic League were introduced in their own titular series in 2022, written by Daniel Warren Johnson with art by Juan Gedeon.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, DELILAH S. DAWSON, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RODNEY BARNES

Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, SERG ACUÑA, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/24

Brave and the Bold enters its second year with five tremendous tales! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of the circus, as presented in spectacularly horrific detail by Kelley Jones! Booster Gold (allegedly) causes a disaster that must be fixed by…the JURASSIC LEAGUE?! Artemis's quest comes to its stunning conclusion! Batman and Guy Gardner face high strangeness when a UFO crashes in Gotham! And finally, Jason Shawn Alexander brings his legendary talents to Batman Black and White! (Photo: DC)

Who Are DC's Jurassic League?

2022's Jurassic League reimagined the heroes and villains of the DC universe are anthropomorphic dinosaurs. In the series, the Trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait ... what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new – yet older than time – adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before! The events of the series have since been officially canonized in the DC Multiverse as Earth-27.

"Jurassic League is all I want to draw: dinos and epic fights," Gedeon revealed when the series was first announced. "My own version of a 90s cartoon or videogame. Expect a story about survival, unity and hope where the strong protect the weak in a world where danger lurks in every corner."

"It's been an absolute pleasure to join Juan Gideon in creating a new world for DC, complete with dinos, cavemen, and extinction level events," Johnson echoed. "Batsuar suplexes a Joker dilophosaurus, you're welcome!"

Batman: Brave and the Bold #13 will be released on Tuesday, May 28th wherever comics are sold.