Nightwing: DC Announces Final Story Arc From Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo

DC's Nightwing ongoing series has become a fan-favorite to many, inspiring a new outlook on Dick Grayson / Nightwing while earning Eisner awards and critical acclaim along the way. As the publisher announced on Friday, the Nightwing series is gearing up for the end of an era. DC has announced the first details surrounding "Fallen Grayson", a new story arc that will culminate writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo's time on Nightwing. "Fallen Grayson" will be a five-part arc beginning in Nightwing #114, which will be available wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, May 21st. In it, the culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

"When Bruno Redondo and I first took on this series, we felt it was the perfect time for a big Nightwing story," Taylor explained in an interview with DC. "We wanted to show the world why Dick Grayson was an A-lister in our eyes. It was the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good pushing back against corruption and greed. It was also time for Dick and Babs to get a puppy."

"I love Haley, aka Bitewing, but I was really looking to draw a bearded Nightwing since we started," Redondo added. "Our very last arc on Nightwing gives me that chance."

"We're pretty damn proud of our guy," Taylor revealed. "and I'm very proud of our whole team on our 40+ issues of Nightwing. Everything we've worked on since issue #78 has been leading to this story. The villain, Heartless (working with Tony Zucco—the man who killed Dicks' parents), has planned what comes next for a very long time. He has watched a city changed for the better by one hero, and he has waited for the moment when tearing out the heart of Bludhaven would hurt the most. Bruno and I wanted to put Nightwing on a pedestal. We wanted to show how high this flying Grayson could soar. Now, it's time for him to fall."

"It will make many people sad, but it'll also build," Redondo echoed. "One last ride, full Tom and Bruno. If we are gonna end this (and every long arc needs to find its end), we are gonna make it in a big way."

"I'm with you, Bruno, and Nightwing really is in a great place to go forward," Taylor concluded. "As our time with Nightwing sadly draws to an end, Dick leads the DC universe with the Titans and has been the front man for two massive events in Dark Crisis and Beast World. I couldn't be happier."

