Action Comics #1 & Superman #1 Sell at Auction for Over $1.5 Million EACH

Two iconic Superman comics have just sold for over $1 million dollars each. This year's Superman Day took place on June 12th, when fans of the Man of Steel celebrated the DC hero with artwork and stories of their favorite adventures. Two of Superman's most iconic – and most expensive – comics were recently sold at an auction hosted by Goldin. Action Comics #1 and Superman #1 were graded by CGC Comics, where the third-party grading service for comics gave Action Comics #1 a CGC 3.0 (lot 12) grade, and Superman #1 a CGC 7.0 (lot 2) grade.

A post on the CGC Comics Instagram account reads, "Just days after the annual celebration of #SupermanDay, two early #Superman comics graded by #CGC were sold for more than $1 million each. They were the top lots in a spectacular @goldinco Auctions sale on June 14 and you can get more info on the sale by soaring to the link in our bio!"

Action Comics #1 sold for $1.5 million, with Superman #1 selling at the auction for $1.62 million. Superman debuted in National Press' Action Comics #1 in 1938 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster. DC followed that up in 1939 with Superman #1.

Batman, Superman and Star Trek Costumes Sell Huge at Auction

Costumes and props from TV shows including Batman, The Adventures of Superman, Star Trek, and more went to auction this past weekend, earning more than $5 million for Heritage Auctions. The big headline out of this weekend's Comisar Collection Platinum Signature Auction was the sale of the bar from Cheers, which sold for $675,000. The auction, ironically enough, happened almost exactly 30 years after the series wrapped up on May 20, 1993. Historic sets, costumes and props from All in the Family, Batman, Carson and Letterman, M*A*S*H and many more generated $5.35 million during the event.

The bar counter with brass railings and bar stools from the beloved NBC series found a new home Saturday night when it sold for $675,000 at Heritage Auctions, topping the three-day Comisar Collection Platinum Signature® Auction. The exhilarating bidding war over the bar was a fitting way to toast the long-running series that wrapped 30 years ago last month.

More than 4,700 bidders worldwide participated in the June 2-4 event, which saw sold off 1,000 props, costumes and sets from historic, influential and popular TV shows from the collection of James Comisar, who spent more than three decades collecting, conserving and preserving television history in the hopes of opening a museum that never materialized.