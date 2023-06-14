My Adventures with Superman Releases Epic Theme Song

After years of being in the works, My Adventures with Superman is about to arrive on Adult Swim, providing a new take on the world of the Man of Steel. The animated series will follow along with Clark Kent / Superman (Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmael Sahid) through a string of scenarios — and it looks like it will be accompanied by an awesome soundtrack. On Tuesday, Adult Swim released a video teasing the theme song (and possibly the opening credits) of My Adventures with Superman, which is brought to life by Kyle Troop & The Heretics.

Watch a boy become a Superman. My Adventures with Superman premieres July 6th – next day on @streamonmax #adultswim pic.twitter.com/Y6YVGE5Wre — adult swim (@adultswim) June 13, 2023

What is My Adventures with Superman about?

My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

"The people working on that show are truly wonderful, and they've created a Clark/Superman that goes back to the roots of just how nice of a guy Clark is," Quaid explained in a recent interview with DiscussingFilm. "The Boys is very sarcastic and ribbing the genre of superheroes, and it's interesting to go from one show like The Boys that's very much taking the piss out of superheroes to this other show that is the most earnest and genuine take on a purely righteous superhero. It's been very fun to play two sides of that coin and get to be so genuine and honest with a superhero character like that."

My Adventures with Superman will debut on Adult Swim July 6th, and new episodes will launch on the Max streaming service every Friday afterwards.