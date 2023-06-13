Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Offers Casting Update, "We're Narrowing it Down"

The hype for Superman: Legacy is continuing to grow, as fans are eager to see the first film project for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. With Gunn now confirmed to write and direct Legacy, attention has turned towards who will land the film's iconic roles, and some recent reporting has begun to hint as much. According to the latest reports, the shortlist for Legacy's Clark Kent / Superman includes Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney. Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dyvenor are are reportedly in contention for the film's version of Lois Lane — but according to Gunn, the reality of the audition process is more than meets the eye.

"Now that we've kind of done a lot of auditions, we're narrowing it down," Gunn explained in a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "We're not done yet. By the way — there's a lot of stories out there about who we're auditioning and all these screen tests. I'm just saying it's not all true, that's for sure. There's things in there that are completely false, but I I can't go out there and say 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything. And by the way, it's not the audience's — at this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That's their job. They're trying to get hits. They find out some things from agencies, but here's the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. They find out other things from agencies, which are agencies pushing their clients and trying to pump it up, like 'I think my client is testing!' There's a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that's difficult, because there's people out there that are supposedly testing that aren't, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there's other people that might be testing... and I think it's a private thing between me and them."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

