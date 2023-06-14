Superman & Lois: One Cast Member Reportedly Not Returning as Series Regular For Season 4

On Monday, The CW announced that Superman & Lois had been renewed for a fourth season, but the renewal came with some caveats — including that Season 4 will be shorter with just 10 episodes and that there will be some significant budget cuts, including the possible reduction of total number of series regulars. Now, it appears at least one series regular has already been told they will not return. Shortly after the renewal announcement, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, wife of Dylan Walsh who plays General Sam Lane on Superman & Lois, took to Instagram to share the renewal news, and also announced that they have been informed that General Lane has been cut due to the budget.

"Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate. We now know General lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye.," she wrote.

When announcing the renewal news, The CW also renewed All American: Homecoming, noting that the two shows are among their strongest performers. Freshman series Gotham Knights, however, was cancelled.

"We are thrilled to bring Superman & Lois back to The CW," CW President Brad Schwartz said. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

The CW Had Previously Indicated Superman & Lois is One of Its "Strongest" Shows

Last month, The CW president Brad Schwartz commented on the situation with Superman & Lois as well as the other two shows awaiting renewal news, noting at that time that while Superman & Lois is one of the network's strongest performers, it's expensive and they were analyzing the situation carefully.

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both, if The CW declines to renew.

Season 3 of Superman & Lois is Expected to End on a Cliffhanger

Schwartz has also teased that Superman & Lois' third season will end on a cliffhanger, though he didn't provide anything in the way of spoilers. A recently released synopsis for the season finale has teased that Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) will factor heavily into the episode.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 7/8 p.m. ET on The CW.