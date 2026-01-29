After 14 Years, DC Finally Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Hero

It’s been a while, but a hero fans absolutely love is back in the DC Universe. Things have been positively crazy in the last couple of months. Darkseid has grown more powerful than ever, and after destroying the future, he’s on the cusp of destroying the present. Thankfully, the DC heroes have one final shot at defeating him by participating in a tournament that will reward the victor with amazing power on par with the despotic New God. This is the focus of the current DC Comics event, DC K.O., but there’s so much more than the main series.

Various tie-ins and one-shots have explored other facets of this groundbreaking chapter of DC history. Batman’s solo journey to the heart of Apokolips has been seen in DC K.O.: Knightfight, while Justice League Unlimited has shown what remains of the team fighting to protect the world. Now, as the 11th hour draws closer, DC Comics has released DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight #1, a new special that shines a light on several young heroes. And in this story of survival, an unexpected teen hero returns, and longtime DC fans are going to love it.

Static Makes His Glorious Return to the DCU After a Long Absence

In DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight #1 by Jeremy Adams, Travis Mercer, Andrew Dalhouse, and Dave Sharpe, young heroes Quiz Kid, Cheshire Cat, Fairplay, and the Boom are stuck on the Watchtower while the adult heroes are caught up in the tournament or evacuating Earth. However, after analyzing energy signatures, Fairplay determines that Darkseid’s general Granny Goodness is on Earth. While they make a plan to head to Earth to stop her, Jon Kent is tasked with minding the younger heroes. Of course, as soon as Jon is left in charge, the kids make a break for it.

Jon quickly seeks out Batgirl’s help in tracking down the kids. Which is good, because once the young heroes make it to Earth, it isn’t long before they find themselves completely out of their depth. They’re attacked by Granny’s Female Furies, who have added heroes Yara Flor, Thunderheart, and Stargirl to their roster. The team is captured, but Fairplay makes an escape and is found by Batgirl and Jon. After some encouraging words from the older heroes, Fairplay, Jon, and Batgirl head out to stop Granny Goodness and stop her plan enslave the world with a powerful machine.

Speaking of, during this whole escapade, Granny Goodness has been seeking out a powerful metahuman to power her delta wave machine. And the hero she’s looking for? Beloved hero Static, who actually shows up to assist the heroes and put an end to Granny’s reign of terror. Static overloads the machine, breaking Granny’s mental control of everyone on Earth. Granny heads out, vowing to return someday soon, but the heroes stand defiant, saying that they’ll be ready. And yes, that means Static, as well.

Bringing Static Back is a Perfect Decision

I’m sure many ‘90s kids had the same reaction to seeing Static as I did. While Virgil Hawkins has always been a Milestone icon, many fans have always considered him a major part of the DC Universe (if only because of his animated series that was set in the DCAU). But it wasn’t until the late 2000s’ that he finally came to the DC Universe proper. He later got his own DC series as part of the New 52 relaunch, but it ended shortly after the initiative began and Static all but quietly disappeared from the DC Universe.

To be fair, DC and Milestone Media did bring back Static during the Milestone Returns reboot, but that was set on a new Earth separate from the Prime DC Universe. Static’s appearance in this issue is one of the first times we’ve actually seen him since the heyday of the New 52, and frankly, I’m happy to see it. I know that there are some rights issues involved with him, but as someone who grew up watching Static Shock and loved the crossover episodes, I really do like seeing him be part of a larger universe again.

It’s just in time, too, because we’re about to get a new iteration of the Titans during DC Next Level, and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that Virgil’s about to become a member. Obviously, nothing’s written in stone, but I feel like this has to be more than just a cameo. I mean, why use him for such a big reveal if there are no plans for him? Fans are hungry for Static and I think we’d all like to see him as part of the DC Universe going forward, hopefully with the Titans.

How do you feel about Static’s return to the DC Universe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!