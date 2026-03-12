All 8 Confirmed & Rumored Star Trek Releases After Starfleet Academy

For the first time in nearly a decade, the final frontier is looking a little quiet. With the recent wrap of Starfleet Academy Season 2 in Toronto, the Trek soundstages have gone dark, leaving fans in a position we haven’t been in since 2017: there is currently no new Star Trek television in active production. That still feels quite jarring, and with Starfleet Academy‘s first season now finished, it’s a good time to look forward to what the next Star Trek release is, and also what else could follow.

“Quiet,” of course, shouldn’t be mistaken for “dead,” despite what some cynics might claim. We are officially entering the Paramount-Skydance era of Star Trek, and with new leadership comes renewal and reflection. Rod Roddenberry has recently been quoted as saying, “sometimes disruptive change is for the better. I do think with the new regime, things will get better,” and while change is expected, some of the “old” regime’s plans could still go forward under Paramount. Quite who will be in charge of them remains to be seen. Yes, the days of multiple series running concurrently might be firmly in the past, but the pipeline is far from dry. Between the multi-season commitments already “in the can” and a slate of eye-catching rumors – there’s still life, Jim, but maybe not as we know it. Here is every confirmed and rumored project on the horizon after Starfleet Academy.

8. Paramount’s Star Trek Movie Reboot – CONFIRMED

After what felt like an eternal flirtation with the idea of Star Trek 4 in the Kelvin Timeline, Paramount finally Old Yellered any chance of us seeing Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto’s Kirk and Spock coming back to the big screen with the announcement that they were going in a new direction for the big screen. Set to be written and directed by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, it’s a totally fresh take, unlinked to any previous Star Trek timeline. So don’t expect to see any familiar names this time. That’s quite a bold move, but Trek‘s nostalgia era has been running for quite some time, and it’s not like it can’t continue in other projects.

8. & 7. Strange New Worlds Seasons 4 & 5 – CONFIRMED

While Starfleet Academy is very much the second-string show, the Star Trek flagship right now is set on the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Fans can breathe easy knowing that Season 4 is already well into post-production and expected to drop as a 10-episode run in 2026 on Paramount+. In somewhat eyebrow-raising news, the season will include a puppet episode. We also already know that Season 5 will follow, and has already been filmed.

There is, of course, a catch: Season 5 has been confirmed as the final mission for this iteration of the crew, and whenever it drops (likely 2027), it will run for only 6 episodes. Rumors suggest the shorter “event” season is designed to bring Pike’s journey to a definitive close and run right up to the beginning of the TOS era, with early confirmation that Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami are joining the end of the season as Bones McCoy and Hikaru Sulu.

6. Starfleet Academy Season 2 – CONFIRMED

While you’re probably still processing the first season of Starfleet Academy – and deciding whether you liked it or not – it makes no difference to the show’s future. Paramount showed immense confidence in the project by greenlighting Season 2 before a single episode of Season 1 even aired, and filming has now officially wrapped, with Alex Kurtzman himself directing the season finale.

The main cast will all return, of course, as the students transition into their second years. Tatiana Maslany is unlikely to return, given how she ends Season 1, and Paul Giamatti has already confirmed he will not be returning for the second outing (if you fully believe him). As Tawny Newsome is still in the writer’s room, we can expect the deep-cut references to keep coming. This is officially the last live-action production of the current “Kurtzman era” to cross the finish line, making it a pivotal point for the future, though, somewhat strangely we already know (thanks to creator Gaia Violo via TrekMovie) that there’s a good chance it’ll end on a cliffhanger, should Paramount want to continue: “It’s such a shocking ending, you do not want it to [end] – no, no!”.

4. Star Trek: United – RUMORED

It’s probably the most “fan-wish” project on this list, but there should always be room for hope, and Star Trek: United would complete the redemption of the Star Trek show that was formerly treated like the franchise’s black sheep. United is the rumored revival centered on Scott Bakula’s Jonathan Archer, as championed by veteran Trek writer Michael Sussman. Sussman has revealed his pitch would see Archer now in the role of President of the nascent Federation, dealing with the political fallout of the Romulan War.

While Sussman has been vocal about his desire to return to the Enterprise era, this project remains firmly in the “rumor” category. However, with Skydance CEO David Ellison reportedly being a massive fan of the franchise’s history, there is more hope for a Scott Bakula return now than there has been in twenty years. And stranger things have definitely happened.

3. Star Trek: Legacy – RUMORED

And if we’re talking about dream projects, the top of the pile for most fans (particularly those of a certain age) is probably Star Trek: Legacy. Terry Matalas delivered bags of nostalgia in Picard Season 3 and rounded out the TNG era nicely, but it still felt like there could be more in this timeline. Very quickly, demand for a spinoff following Seven of Nine and the crew of the Enterprise-G started appearing online and hasn’t really cooled since. The current status is complicated: Matalas is currently busy as the showrunner for Marvel’s VisionQuest, but there is talk that Paramount’s new leadership is aware of the Legacy demand. So we can all hope, basically.

2. Star Trek: Year One – PITCHED

As Strange New Worlds heads towards its end in the not-too-distant future, the rumors of a Kirk-focused spinoff have gone from persistent to intense. Dubbed Star Trek: Year One, the project would theoretically follow Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk during his first year in the captain’s chair. Showrunner Henry Alonso Myers recently confirmed that while nothing is official, he has now officially pitched the series to Paramount+. Plus, with Thomas Jane recently cast as a young “Bones” McCoy for the SNW finale, the “proof of concept” has already effectively been filmed. It also feels very odd to cast someone as big as Jane for a couple of episodes. For now, Myers says, “it’s out of our hands,” but hopefully we’ll find out soon.

1. Tawny Newsome’s Star Trek Comedy Series – IN DEVELOPMENT?

Tawny Newsome – who played the new host of Dax in Starfleet Academy as well as policy continuity for the show – has been very vocal about her Trek fandom. In a surprise announcement at 2024’s Comic-Con, it was revealed that she was developing a workplace comedy with Justin Simien in the Trek universe. It’s yet to be greenlit, and it’s unclear if Paramount’s upheaval will change plans, but the logline provided is interesting: “Federation outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant.”

There’s not much else to it currently, but Newsome has been clear that her dream is to make a live-action Trek comedy set in the 25th Century to allow the inclusion of “all of our legacy actors, everyone who’s currently on a show, I want people to be able to show up with their real faces.”

Which future Star Trek project would you be most excited for?