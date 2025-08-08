The 7 Most Iconic Alien Races in DC, Ranked

When we gaze into the vastness of outer space, we often wonder if life exists beyond our terrestrial world. In the DC Universe, the answer is a definite yes. DC Comics features numerous alien races scattered across the cosmos, with many of them capable of intergalactic travel. They take on all shapes and sizes, and each has its own unique culture and technology. There are alien races with civilizations that span hundreds of worlds, while others are on the verge of extinction. The prowess of these alien races varies, with some possessing advanced technology, while others are born with natural superpowers, and still others are trained to be skilled warriors. Many of DC’s most memorable heroes and villains originate from alien worlds and travel to Earth as either saviors or conquerors.

Whether they look more like us or have green skin, many of these alien races are some of the most well-known extraterrestrials in science fiction.

7) Rannians

Natives of the planet Rann, the Rannians look like humans but boast a far more technologically advanced civilization, including jetpacks, flying cars, plasma weapons, and starships. Their most ingenious piece of technology is the Zeta Beam, which can teleport people across the galaxy. It was one of these Zeta Beams that accidentally transported the human archeologist Adam Strange to Rann, where he became the planet’s hero. Adam married a Rannian named Aleena, and they had a daughter named Aleena. The Rannians have a long-standing rivalry with their galactic neighbors, the hawk-winged and militaristic Thanagarians, with whom they are often at war.

6) Oans

The Oans, known as the Guardians of the Universe, are believed to be the first intelligent lifeforms in the universe. Their homeworld, Oa, lies at the center of the universe. In their pursuit to bring order and justice to the cosmos, these immortals have attempted to create several intergalactic peacekeeping forces. Their first effort, the android army known as the Manhunters, turned into a disaster when the Manhunters went rogue and killed trillions of people. In the aftermath, the Oans discarded the Manhunters and went in a new direction. By harnessing the green energy of willpower, the Oans constructed Green Lantern rings and ultimately the Green Lantern Corps. The rings were spread out across the universe to find worthy users to wield their limitless power in the pursuit of justice. Thanks to the Oans, the universe has the Green Lantern Corps to defend it.

5) Coluans

image courtesy of dc comics

The Coluans, a green-skinned alien race from the planet Colu, are one of the most intelligent species in the universe. The brain of a Coluan is comparable to a supercomputer, and data and logic drive their entire civilization. Through genetic engineering, Coluans can live to be hundreds of years old. The most powerful, intelligent, and radical Coluan is Brainiac, whose lust for knowledge has led to the death of billions of people. In his endless pursuit of knowledge, he shrinks and bottles entire cities to analyze and preserve their information. Afterwards, he destroys the source planet of the city so that he is the only one with access to the knowledge he obtains. Brainiac is one of Superman’s oldest and strongest villains. But, not every Coluan follows in Brainiac’s mad crusade. In fact, his descendant, Brainiac 5, became one of the most valuable members of the Legion of Superheroes.

4) Tamaraneans

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The legendary Teen Titans member Koriand’r, aka Starfire, is the princess of the Tamaraneans. The orange-skinned Tamaraneans, hailing from the planet of Tamaran, are a peaceful society that is driven by emotion, not reason. Sadly, this peaceful civilization was forced to become skilled warriors to defend themselves against an invading alien race known as the Citadel. The war lasted for over a century, until Starfire’s sister, Blackfire, who was jealous of Starfire’s popularity, betrayed her people and helped the Citadel annihilate the Tamaraneans.The few survivors of the genocide fled Tamaran and have settled on different worlds. Tamaraneans can absorb sunlight, which grants them super strength and the power of flight. Their oddest power, however, is their ability to instantly learn any language by kissing a native speaker on the lips.

3) Thanagarians

image courtesy of dc comics

The superhero duo Hawkman and Hawkgirl are members of the winged warrior race known as the Thanagarians. They are from the planet Thanagar, and their civilization has been both an ally and an enemy to humanity. Sometimes they arrive on Earth to conquer, while other times they desire to form alliances with Earth against bigger threats. Alongside their natural super strength and powered flight, the Thanagarians’ most potent weapon is Nth Metal. This alien metal is used to create powerful weapons like Hawkgirl’s mace. It can negate gravity, enhance the user’s strength, and even disrupt and protect against magic. Whether they are friends or foes, the Thanagarians are some of the most formidable warriors in the galaxy.

2) Martians

image courtesy of dc comics

The concept of Martians is as old as science fiction itself, and DC Comics developed one of the most powerful and iconic versions of the Red Planet’s inhabitants. The Martian people are split into two groups based on skin color: Green and White. The Green Martians were peaceful, while the White Martians were cruel warmongers. In a bloody civil war, the White Martians exterminated almost the entire Green Martian population. One of the last Green Martians, J’onn J’onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, managed to escape the massacre when he was accidentally teleported to Earth, where he made his new home. Martians are one of the strongest species in the universe because of their versatile power sets. They possess telepathy, shapeshifting, telekinesis, intangibility, invisibility, heat vision, super strength, flight, and more. With these abilities, Martian Manhunter is one of the strongest members of the Justice League.

1) Kryptonians

image courtesy of dc comics

When a small rocket ship carrying a baby from the planet Krypton crash-landed in Kansas, the DC Universe changed forever. Due to the impact Superman has had on the superhero genre, his species, the Kryptonians, are considered the most influential and popular alien race in comic book history. The Kryptonians were a highly advanced civilization whose homeworld orbited a red sun. While the exact details have varied over the years, the outcome was always the same: Krypton exploded, and its people died along with it. A select few managed to evade Krypton’s destruction, such as Superman and his cousin Supergirl. Other notable survivors include the evil General Zod and his followers, who seek to establish a new Kryptonian empire. Kryptonians like Superman are most well-known for the powers they obtain when exposed to the light of a yellow sun. They become almost unstoppable, possessing the powers of flight, heat-vision, super hearing, ice breath, and near-limitless strength and speed. Although there are not many Kryptonians left in the universe, the select few who managed to survive have become some of the greatest heroes and villains in DC Comics.