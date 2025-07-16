10 Best Alien Green Lanterns

There is no greater peace-keeping force in the DC Universe than the Green Lantern Corps. While the comics tend to focus on the exploits of the Green Lanterns of Earth, the truth is that there are over 7200 Green Lanterns across the universe, representing different alien races and acting as an intergalactic police force. Assembled by the immortal Guardians of the Universe, the Green Lantern Corps was created to bring order and justice to the universe. Every Green Lantern is assigned one of 3600 Space Sectors, with each containing thousands of inhabited worlds that need protectors against the forces of evil. Chosen for their willpower and sense of justice, these extraterrestrials ensure that the universe is a safer place for all.

While the Green Lanterns of Earth might be the most popular, there is a whole universe with some truly brave and heroic Lanterns who risk their lives to dedicate themselves to protecting the innocent. These are the Green Lanterns that are genuinely out of this world.

10) G’Nort

Unlike other Green Lantern members, who were recruited because of their indomitable wills, G’Nort was instead just a case of nepotism. G’Nort’s uncle, a famed Green Lantern, requested that his nephew be allowed to join the Corps’ ranks. A brave but clumsy Lantern, the Guardians had G’Nort patrol an uninhabited space sector to keep him out of trouble. G’Nort, however, discovered an invisible planet that was the home base for the fearsome androids, the Manhunters, who were planning to invade Earth. G’Nort’s discovery gave the Justice League the information they needed to thwart the Manhunters’ plans. For his help, G’Nort became the first alien Green Lantern to join the Justice League. While he may not be the brightest, G’Nort is still a loyal member of the Corps who has come into his own.

9) Hannu

A hulking alien made of stone, Hannu uses his bare hands to fight his enemies. He uses his ring as a last resort because he comes from a culture that forbids weapons. While this may seem like a limitation at first, Hannu’s incredible strength and invincibility more than make up for it. At most, he uses his ring to give him flight so he can crash into his enemies like a missile. Hannu is still willing to use his ring to create constructs when facing threats that are too powerful. But for the most part, he enjoys fighting his foes the old-fashioned way.

8) Iolande

The princess of the planet Betrassus, Iolande never expected also to become her homeworld’s Green Lantern. Iolande’s brother, Ragnar, was obsessed with becoming a Green Lantern. In a plot to inherit a ring, Ragnar murdered Iolande’s fiancé, Green Lantern Myrrt. However, instead of going to Ragnar, the ring chose Iolande as Myrrt’s successor. As a princess, Iolande is a natural-born leader and has become an honorable member of the Corps. She now balances her royal duties with the responsibility of being a Green Lantern.

7) Sodam Yat

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Imagine if Superman had a Green Lantern ring: the result would be Sodam Yat. As a Daxamite, when Sodam is exposed to the light of a yellow sun, he gains the powers of the Man of Steel, including super strength, flight, and heat-vision. If that wasn’t enough, Sodam became the host of Ion: the living source of willpower and the energy of the Green Lantern rings. This symbiosis made Sodam’s ring one of the most powerful tools in the universe. With his super-charged ring and Daxamite heritage, Sodam has been prophesied to be the future savior of the Green Lantern Corps. Whether this prophecy will be fulfilled is yet to be seen.

6) Salaak

A Green Lantern veteran, Salaak’s many adventures across several space sectors have turned him into a pessimistic and by-the-book officer of the law. Salaak was promoted to senior administrator and Keeper of the Book of Oa, the sacred texts and laws of the Green Lantern Corps. With this position, Salaak enforces the rules and ethics of the Corps, even arguing against the Guardians for their decision to use lethal force during the Sinestro War. While he may seem like a nihilistic loner, Salaak is one of the most honorable and hard-working Lanterns the Corps has ever produced.

5) Tomar-Re

First appearing in 1961, Tomar-Re was one of the first extraterrestrial Green Lanterns introduced in DC Comics. Assigned to Space Sector 2813, where Krypton was located, Tomar tried and failed to stop the planet from exploding. This failure would haunt Tomar for the rest of his life, but he continued his duties as a Green Lantern regardless. Tomar acted as one of Green Lantern Hal Jordan’s mentors and was one of his closest friends. Sadly, this legendary Lantern would die at the hands of the supervillain Goldface. Tomar’s son, Tomar-Tu, succeeded him, but Tomar-Tu eventually abandoned the Corps to join the lethal intergalactic law enforcement organization the Darkstars.

4) Arisia Rrab

Arisia’s family has served as Green Lanterns for generations, and when her father died, it was her turn to inherit the mantle. As a teenager, Arisia was one of the youngest people ever recruited into the Green Lantern Corps. She had a lot to learn if she wanted to succeed as a Green Lantern. And succeed she did, as she became a skilled warrior who was essential in defeating some of the Corps’ greatest enemies like Krona and the Sinestro Corps. From a wide-eyed teen to a seasoned veteran, Arisia had one of the most compelling character arcs of any Green Lantern.

3) Mogo

Mogo, the living world, is the biggest Green Lantern in the universe. Many species and civilizations have called the planet their home, unaware that Mogo was controlling the environment and weather to make it more habitable for them. With his ring, he can annihilate entire fleets of enemy starships with ease. While his size means that he isn’t big on socializing, Mogo acts as the base of operations for the Corps whenever their homeworld, Oa, is destroyed. Like a heroic version of the Death Star, Mogo is the ultimate trump card for the Green Lantern Corps.

2) Abin Sur

Before any humans became the protectors of Space Sector 2814, Abin Sur was the guardian of humanity. He was renowned for his heroic exploits, but it was his death that would change the course of the universe. On his last mission, Abin Sur was transporting the dangerous alien criminal Atrocitus. When Atrocitus broke free and gravely wounded Abin Sur, the Green Lantern crash-landed on Earth. Knowing that he was close to death, Abin Sur ordered his ring to find a suitable replacement. The ring summoned Hal Jordan, and Abin made him the first human of the Green Lantern Corps. In death, Abin Sur provided the universe with perhaps its greatest Green Lantern.

1) Kilowog

The big, bad drill instructor of the Green Lantern Corps, Kilowog, trains the rookies, or “Poozers,” as he likes to call them. Kilowog is tough but supportive and is always quick to become friends with the Green Lanterns of Earth. A native of the planet Bolovax Vik, Kilowog managed to rescue billions of his people when their homeworld exploded. He did this by storing all of them in his ring and has since been looking for a new world where his people can thrive. With his gruff, funny, and supportive personality, Kilowog has cemented himself as one of the Corps’ finest Green Lanterns.