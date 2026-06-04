Crunchyroll Just Confirmed Dark Shonen Sequel With First Look Coming Soon

This summer, Crunchyroll is planning to be a big part of Anime Expo, as next month’s major event will see the streaming service bringing quite a few anime series to Los Angeles. So far, the platform has confirmed that the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Witch Hat Atelier, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, and Apothecary Diaries are only a few franchises set to arrive. On top of these classic series, Crunchyroll has confirmed that one of its darkest new releases in recent memory is preparing an event to “return to the pit.”

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Gachiakuta is an anime series unlike any other, focusing on brutal scenarios that see its characters trying to survive in a mystically charged garbage dump without end. The star of the series, Rudo, was banished from his higher plane of existence as he attempts to find his way back, discovering new powers to help him survive. On Friday, July 3rd, Gachiakuta is taking over the Peacock Theater at Anime Expo at 10 AM, allowing fans to check out a first look at season two. While an official release window has yet to be confirmed by Studio BONES, this event dropping next month might give us a better idea of Rudo’s return date.

Gachiakuta’s Dark Turn

Studio BONES

For a closer look at Gachiakuta – Return To The Pit, here’s the official description of the event arriving next month, “This garbage is getting serious! Come celebrate the thrilling, trash-filled first season of Gachiakuta with very special guests Aoi Ichikawa (voice of Rudo), Fumihiko Suganuma (director), and Naoki Amano (producer). Then, be among the very first to see what’s in store for Season 2, including an early sneak peek at brand new footage!” The director, producer, and voice of Rudo attending the event certainly lends credence to the idea that Gachiakuta’s future will be explored in this panel.

Rudo’s story was dark enough on its own, as the protagonist was framed for the death of his father, Regto, in the first anime’s episode, but it was in the backstory of the character Amo that Gachiakuta earned its “dark” label. The supporting character’s origin ties into levels of abuse that aren’t seen too often in anime these days, creating a character study that shook the anime medium’s foundation when it arrived in season one. While Amo would get revenge on the trafficker who twisted her earlier years, her mental state has suffered severely as a result of her past abuse.

Studio BONES might have brought My Hero Academia to an end with the epilogue episode, “More,” earlier this year, but the production house has plenty more anime projects set to arrive in the future. On top of Gachiakuta, the studio is working on the likes of Marriagetoxin, SK8 The Infinity, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Fate Rewinder, and Bungo Stray Dogs Wan. Even with Deku in the past, BONES is keeping busy.

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Via Press Release