Kraven the Hunter Returns in Amazing Spider-Man #32 Preview

Kraven is back on the hunt in The Amazing Spider-Man. After the cloned Sergei Kravinoff returned to help Doctor Octopus plan his revenge on Spider-Man and Norman Osborn with his new Ocktoid tentacles (in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-Man/Venom #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #28-#30), Kraven the Hunter has formed another deadly alliance: with Ashley Kafka, a.k.a. the Queen Goblin. "Huntress," a three-page back up story in August's over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #31, revealed Kafka hunting Kravinoff — only for a ferocious fight to end in a raging romance. And now the Marvel Universe's most lethal couple is out for revenge against the most unexpected team: Spider-Man and the Gold Goblin.

On sale August 23rd, Amazing Spider-Man #32 sees artist Patrick Gleason (Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond) rejoin Amazing as Kraven and Queen Goblin hunt their prey. The issue leads into "Spider-Man's First Hunt" in September's issue #33, which puts Peter Parker back in black as the hunter becomes the hunted.

"There's a lot of history between Spider-Man and Kraven. Something happens in Spider-Man's life that puts him in a bad mood, and he decides that he's going to get revenge on Kraven and hunt him down," writer Zeb Wells said during Marvel Comics' San Diego Comic-Con panel. "So it's a fun reversal of the usual [dynamic], and it's fun to see Spider-Man get some revenge for Kraven's Last Hunt."



See the official solicit and preview pages below.

Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 6) #32

Written by: Zeb Wells

Art by: Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega

Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Morry Hollowell

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: August 23, 2023

Two of Spider-Man's villains are forming the deadliest team-up he's ever had to face. But are they after Spidey? Or is he just in the way of something bigger? Patrick Gleason rejoins the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN crew for the darkest arc of ASM yet!