Marvel Reveals New Spider-Man Villain Queen Goblin

Spider-Man has a long legacy with goblin-themed villains, and a new teaser from Marvel Comics introduces a new addition to his rogues gallery in the form of Queen Goblin. Norman and Harry Osborn have both donned the Green Goblin costume in battle against Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. There have also been offshoots like the Hobgoblin and Red Goblin. The one key difference is all of these goblins have terrorized Peter Parker, but his clone Ben Reilly has taken over for him in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, where Queen Goblin will make her debut in February 2022’s Amazing Spider-Man #88.

The four Marvel teasers give each goblin villain the spotlight. An old-school Green Goblin art teaser reads,”First, the original brought tragedy…” Next, we have Hobglobin with the phrase, “Then, the pretender brought chaos…” The Red Goblin is up next with, “After that, the symbiote brought Carnage…” before we end on the Queen Goblin: “Now, all hail their queen.”

Every teaser includes an iconic image of the goblin from the Amazing Spider-Man archives. The Green Goblin is by Steve Ditko; Hobgoblin by John Romita Jr.; Red Goblin by Alex Ross; and Queen Goblin by Arthur Adams. Physically, Queen Goblin resembles more of the Red Goblin than any of her other predecessors. For instance, she has red scaley skin, transparent eyes, and sharp, devilish teeth. Queen Goblin is also wielding a staff with two flaming goblin heads on each side. The character was designed by Marvel Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason.

The #SpiderManBeyond watermark lets readers know this takes place during the Beyond era of Amazing Spider-Man. Marvel is following up Nick Spencer’s two-year run with Spider-Man Beyond and an all-star creative committee, enlisting Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells. Ben Reilly, with the backing of the Beyond Corporation, is suiting up as Spidey after Peter Parker is sent to the hospital after he’s poisoned in an attack from the U-Foes.

“Queen Goblin was one of the coolest ideas from our BEYOND story summit,” Exec. Editor Nick Lowe. said “All of the writers were riffing on the concept and character and when Pat Gleason dug in on the design we all LOST it. You aren’t going to believe this newest addition to Spidey’s rogue’s gallery!”

“When Nick and Zeb asked me to help with character design for QUEEN GOBLIN in Beyond I was thrilled,” Gleason said. “We went New-Medieval with some tweaks on the old Goblin toys. What’s even more fun is letting her off the chain and watching the rest of the art team like Arthur Adams run with her. The writing team has been working like crazy to make her debut worthy of a Queen. I’m writing a scene now that will hopefully melt some brains too.”

“The whole point of working on Spider-Man is trying to put new unliftable weights on top of him—physical, metaphysical, emotional, psychological—and seeing if he can lift them,” Editor Nick Lowe said when Spider-Man Beyond was first announced. “But what if that weight truly is too heavy? What if someone with the exact same skills and formative years could do better? Ben Reilly is back and, with Aunt May and Uncle Ben’s lessons in the back of HIS mind as well, he’s here to step in where Peter Parker failed. Can he accomplish things the original Spider-Man never could? These questions are what sold me on this story.”

Lowe added, “When Zeb Wells started building this story it became apparent that it needed a narrative velocity and a team of the best of the best to make it happen. So we gathered some of the greatest writers and artists in comics to join us and the story got even better and bigger and more surprising.”

Queen Goblin makes her presence felt in February 2022's Amazing Spider-Man.