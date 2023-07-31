Amazing Spider-Man Writer Teases Spider-Man Hunting Kraven

The hunter is becoming the hunted in The Amazing Spider-Man. Decades after Sergei Kravinoff took his life in Kraven's Last Hunt, Kraven returned in The Grim Hunt when the Kravinoffs clan — his wife, Sasha, and his children, Anastasia and Alexei Kravinoff — resurrected Sergei to kill his archenemy, Spider-Man. Cursed with "unlife" unless he dies by Spider-Man's hand, Kraven once again set his sights on the wall-crawler in the six-part "Hunted" arc in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 5. Sergei's "Great Hunt" ended with his second death breaking the curse — not by Spider-Man, but by Sergei's cloned offspring, the Last Son of Kraven.

But in September's Amazing Spider-Man #33 — from writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason, with a cover by John Romita Jr. — Kraven is once again tangled in Spider-Man's web. Recently revealed cover art shows Spider-Man, clad in his classic '80s black-and-white costume, stalking his prey on the streets of New York.

"There's a lot of history between Spider-Man and Kraven. Something happens in Spider-Man's life that puts him in a bad mood, and he decides that he's going to get revenge on Kraven and hunt him down," Wells teased during Marvel Comics' panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "So it's a fun reversal of the usual [dynamic], and it's fun to see Spider-Man get some revenge for Kraven's Last Hunt."



The special over-sized issue Amazing Spider-Man #31 (on stands August 9th) sets up the "big Spider-Event" of Wells and Romita's second year on Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 6, according to Marvel, and will feature more preludes and glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects to come. Amazing Spider-Man #32 (on sale August 23rd) teams Kraven with the Queen Goblin before "Spider-Man's First Hunt" begins in Amazing Spider-Man #33 (on sale September 6th).

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

SPIDER-MAN'S FIRST HUNT!

• The hunter is now the prey.

• Can Kraven survive?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

SPIDER-MAN'S HUNT CONTINUES!

• Who is Peter's next victim?

• The penultimate chapter of a story you'll never forget!