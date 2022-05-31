Amazon's Comixology Removes In-App Purchases for Android Users, Angering Readers Yet Again

✖

ComiXology users, particularly those who use Android devices, aren't exactly thrilled right now. That's because Amazon has removed in-app purchases for Android uses as a result of policy updates to the Google Play Store. According to CBR, ComiXology announced that Android users will no longer be able to buy comics, graphic novels, manga or subscribe to ComiXology Unlimited as of May 31st when they use the ComiXology app in Android, specifically with the release of app version 4.01. Android users can still read books that are in their libraries, browse, and preview samples within the app.

"To remain in compliance with Google's updated Play Store policies, purchasing is no longer supported in the ComiXology app for Android," a statement on the ComiXology website read. "ComiXology readers can continue to read and browse, and subscription members can continue to borrow in the app as they usually do. While browsing in the app, readers can add items that they would like to purchase to their Lists, which are also accessible on the Amazon website. Customers can continue to purchase books, magazines, and comics as well as subscription content, from the Amazon website."

While this update is likely not going to make Android users especially happy, ComiXology has in recent months been making some updates and improvements in keeping with a promise they made after they phased out the ComiXology reader as part of the incorporation into the parent company Amazon's website. That particular move didn't go over well with fans and creators.

"We've been busy making updates since the launch of our updated ComiXology app and new store," ComiXology tweeted back in March. "We've listened to your feedback and will continue to share updates and new features as they launch — this is just the beginning."

As for the current change for Android. users, ComiXology explained how users can continue to purchase comics even with the new limitations. According to the site, "Customers wishing to purchase comics can visit the Comics Store homepage amazon.com/comixology (US) and amazon.co.uk/comixology (UK) in your preferred web browser. There you can browse or search for comics you are interested in and click "Buy Now with 1-Click" to purchase. Any comics purchased or borrowed from the Amazon website will show up in your library in the ComiXology app to read."

Additionally, ComiXology noted that all customers' existing purchased and borrowed comics would remain in their library while new comics purchased on the Amazon website following the update will appear in the library and app as well.

