6 Best Hulk Smash Moments In Comics

In Marvel Comics, Hulk likes to claim he is the strongest there is, and his exclamations of “Hulk Smash” have resulted in some comic book moments that are Earth-shattering to say the least. When the Hulk first appeared in Marvel Comics, he was a powerful character, but much like Superman in DC Comics, the Hulk has become even more powerful over the years. While he was once superhumanly strong and could leap long distances, Marvel transformed him into a character who possesses unlimited strength that increases with his anger. This has led to him smashing his enemies in ways that are unlike any other hero in Marvel Comics.

From destroying bad guys with his pure might to wreaking havoc to an entire country and destroying a planet-sized threat, Hulk’s best smash moments are awe-inspiring, to say the least.

6) Hulk Smashes 2 Tanks, Causing Them to Shoot Down 2 Jets

marvel comics

Sometimes Hulk’s best smash moments have nothing to do with fighting another superhero or villain. Instead, it is often the case that he loses his temper and shows everyone why he is truly the strongest there is. This occurred in Incredible Hulk #121, a story from 1969. This was way before his power increase gave Hulk almost godlike strength. However, when General Ross was relentlessly attacking Hulk without a break, the big green guy finally got sick of it. There have been many moments where Hulk smashed the ground and knocked things out of the way. In this case, it was even more impressive. Hulk smashed the ground so hard that two of Ross’s military tanks were bounced into the air while firing on him. Instead of hitting Hulk, the tanks were thrown so high they blasted down two fighter jets, also firing on Hulk. With one smash to the ground. Hulk took out two tanks and two fighter jets at the same time.

5) Punched Wolverine So Hard He Flew From New York to Boston

marvel comics

Garth Ennis has always had a disdain for superheroes. However, when he came into his own with Marvel Comics, it was with his work on The Punisher. There were times during his run when Marvel forced him to incorporate other superheroes into the mix, and Ennis often did things that made the superpowered crowd look ridiculous. His biggest target seemed to be Wolverine. There was one issue where he had Punisher run Wolverine over with a steamroller, squashing him. Another moment saw Ennis bringing Hulk and Wolverine into Punisher Vol. 6 #37, which was the last issue of that run. In this book, Hulk punched Wolverine so hard that he knocked him from New York City to Boston. To put that into perspective, that distance was 215 miles. Wolverine stood up after being hit, confused, and that is when the Boston P.D. arrived to see what was going on.

4) Hulk Causes a Hurricane

marvel comics

Hulk has utilized his thunderclap power on numerous occasions. Usually, he does it to knock back legions of bad guys or military aggressors, often taking out multiple enemies at once. He has even used this in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on occasion. However, his most powerful thunderclap came in Incredible Hulk Annual Vol. 1 #5. In this issue, he was fighting the replica of a villain known as Diablo, created by the titan Xemnu to terrorize Hulk. This was one of five replica monsters sent after Hulk, and he killed every one of them. Diablo is a being comprised solely of smoke and is immune to almost everything. However, Hulk found a way to destroy him with the thunderclap, which dispersed the entire being into nothingness. However, the thunderclap was so intense that it also created a hurricane that flooded into a South American country.

3) Smashed an Asteroid Twice Earth’s Size Into Pieces

marvel comics

In Marvel Comics Presents #52, Hulk was part of the storyline “Kids Will Be Kids.” In this story, a group of alien space children is on a destructive tear, treating planets and asteroids as if they were parts of a video game. The aliens are in spacecraft and are blasting planets and asteroids, regardless of whether there is life on them or not. The alien kids then knocked a planet-sized asteroid toward Earth, something that would destroy the planet. At this time, Hulk was Joe Fixit, so he was less powerful than the normal green Hulk. However, he was still strong enough to help when people arrived and requested assistance. He is then sent up with a jet-propelled device, and he destroyed the entire planet-sized asteroid with just his strength — an asteroid that was believed to be around 169.6940727 zerrratons.

2) World War Hulk vs. Iron Man

marvel comics

There might not have been a stronger version of Hulk than when he became World Breaker Hulk in the World War Hulk storyline. The Illuminati banished Hulk from Earth by deceiving him, but he found peace on the alien planet Sakaar. However, after getting married and finding love, a bomb killed his wife and everything he cared about, and he believed the Illuminati did that as well. After returning and taking down Black Bolt, the first fight seen in full in the book was against Iron Man in the Hulkbuster armor. In World War Hulk #1, Hulk didn’t hold back and destroyed Iron Man without much of a fight. Hulk smashed one of Marvel’s greatest heroes without a problem. He later fought Sentry to a stalemate, and only quit when he was talked down in the end. No one could beat Hulk in World War Hulk.

1) Hit Onslaught So Hard He Exploded & Destroyed the Universe

In the 1990s, Marvel planned a significant reboot of its comic line, which was executed through the Onslaught storyline. Created when Professor X shut down Magneto’s mind, Onslaught was an unbeatable villain, and even the combined forces of the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four couldn’t end the threat. Hulk realized he might be the only person capable of beating this villain, so in Onslaught: Marvel Universe #1, he asked Jean Grey to go into his mind and shut down Banner completely. Without his humanity, Hulk’s strength was unlimited, and he attacked Onslaught with all his might. Hulk and Onslaught fought hard, and finally, Hulk hit him so hard that the entire universe exploded and ended everything. This led to Heroes Reborn, thanks to Franklin Richards’ quick thinking and his creation of a pocket universe. However, it was Hulk’s ultimate smash moment that ended Onslaught’s threat, at the cost of all life.

