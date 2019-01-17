Preview: A New Era Begins in ‘Animosity Evolution’ #10

Wintermute’s days on top are gone in AfterShock’s Animosity Evolution, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the new issue.

Adam picks up the pieces of this post-Wintermute era, as Leopold looks to convince Adam of his place in the new regime. Leopold has a place for him if he wants it, but as Adam starts to analyze the offer, the Wintermute days aren’t looking so bad. Adam seems torn on his choice, especially as he learns more about what’s in store for the city once the Ur-King comes into power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Animata and Wintermute are being phased out publicly, the Ur-King does see value in Dr. Leila Pham and her work on Animata, keeping her and her lab alive and kicking.

What does that mean for this new era? Who knows, but we’re definitely intrigued. You can check out the official description below.

ANIMOSITY EVOLUTION #10 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 1.30.2019

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Eric Gapstur

Colorist: Rob Schwager

Letters: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Eric Gapstur w/ Guy Major

“The killer climax of the War of the Species! Madness, mayhem, terror, and technology seize the City by the Sea as the borders between us crumble at last. All will be equal. All will be one.

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Comics Bombshells, Batwoman) with artwork by Eric Gapstur (SHIPWRECK).”

If you’re interested in the series overall, the description of Animosity: Evolution #1 can be found below as well.

“One day, the animals woke up. They started thinking. They started talking. They started taking revenge. Now, they’ve started building. In a city by the sea, a new power is on the rise…and they’re making an animal kingdom all their own.

From the brilliant mind of creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by Eric Gapstur–ANIMOSITY: EVOLUTION is an exciting new series that expands upon this already amazing world!”

Animosity: Evolution #10 hits comic stores on January 30th, and you can check out the new preview in the next slides.

Cover

Who Was Wintermute?

A Proposition

Still Alive

A Dark Future