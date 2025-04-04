Tom King’s Hit Image Comics Series Is Getting a Movie (and We’re Excited)

One of the more well-received series at Image Comics is getting adapted into a feature film. In 2022, writer Tom King and artist Elsa Charretier launched Love Everlasting, a series that takes inspiration from Quantum Leap and Groundhog Day to tell the story of a woman named Joan Peterson, who is trapped in an endless cycle of romance. King is a multiple Eisner, Ringo, and Harvey award winner for his works on Batman, Mister Miracle, and The Vision, and his work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the template for DC’s upcoming feature film starring Milly Alcock. Love Everlasting is King’s next comics work that will be heading to the big screen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is working on an adaptation of Love Everlasting with Lenny Abrahamson (Room) directing and Jane Goldman writing the script. Producers are Emma Watts and Element’s Ed Guiney. Love Everlasting follows Joan Peterson, who discovers that she is trapped in an endless, terrifying cycle of “romance” — a problem to be solved, a man to marry — and every time she falls in love, she’s torn from her world and thrust into another teary saga. At some point, Joan starts to question this cycle of broken love, deciding that she needs to focus on herself and doesn’t need the love of a man to make her complete.

Abrahamson’s resume includes Room starring Brie Larson, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as a young woman who was held captive for seven years, and makes. her escape with her five-year-old son, played by Jacob Tremblay. Abrahamson was also the director and showrunner on Hulu’s Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The horror romance series Love Everlasting began as a Substack exclusive before moving to Image Comics. King and Charretier launched Love Everlasting on their Substack, back when the Substack signed deals with a host of comic book creators to make exclusive content for the digital platform.

“Love Everlasting is my dream project. It is a chance to create another Vision or Mister Miracle, to explore the themes of conformity and rebellion through the tale of one woman’s journey through the fantastic and horrifying world of Romance,” Tom King told ComicBook when the Love Everlasting announcement with Image was made in 2022. “After a decade in comics, this is my first creator-owned and the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on. Elsa and I are trying to create another Sandman, an epic exploration of the entire history of storytelling, of how myths and tales of love haunt us, enthrall us, imprison us, and perhaps, occasionally, free us.”

“Never before in my career have I had the opportunity to dig so deeply into all aspects of storytelling,” Elsa Charretier said. “Love Everlasting pushes me to explore world-building, to extrapolate designs from all eras and places and adapt them to comics, to come up with gestures and compositions that delight readers and terrify them all the same. We’re really firing on all cylinders here.”

Tom King is a co-writer on the HBO original series Lanterns alongside showrunner Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers). The series, based on DC’s Green Lantern comic, is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes.

