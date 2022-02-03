Archie Comics Names New Editor-in-Chief

Mike Pellerito, a veteran Archie Comics editor, has been named Editor-in-Chief of the comics publisher. Due to the family-owned and incredibly consistent nature of Archie’s business, Pellerito — who has been with the company for 22 years — is only the fourth person ever to hold the title. Pellerito is the first to hold the title since the death of Victor Gorelick in early 2020, although as a senior member of the editorial team, Pellerito was presumably a key decision-maker during that time. During his years at Archie, he has helped to usher in a new era for the publisher, including the roll-out of the acclaimed “New Riverdale” line.

As editor-in-chief, Pellerito will oversee “classic Archie” and all-ages content. Jamie L. Rotante, Archie senior director of editorial will continue to oversee the main-line Archie titles (nee New Riverdale).

“It’s an immensely important position not only at this company but for the American publishing industry at large,” said Archie Comics Publisher/CEO Jon Goldwater in a statement. “There are very few companies that can remain independent for over 80 years while keeping their core business intact – and that’s exactly what we’ve done and will continue to do with Mike leading the charge.”

To emphasize just how small the Archie Comics inner circle is, Goldwater is the son of John L. Goldwater, who co-founded MLJ Comics (later renamed Archie Comcis) with Maurice Coyne and Louis Silberkleit. The company was briefly publicly traded, but the shares were bought up in the 1980s by Richard Goldwater (John L. Goldwater’s son and Jon Goldwater’s brother, who passed away in 2007) and Michael Silberkleit (Louis’s son, who passed away in 2008). Michael Silberkleit’s widow, Nancy, remains on Archie staff as co-CEO, although she is not a part of day-to-day operations.

John L. Goldwater, Richard Goldwater, and Victor Gorelick are the only people to have served as editor-in-chief prior to yesterday’s announcement.

With a diverse product line and a broad audience, as well as the success of The CW’s Riverdale, Archie Comics has continued to experience success even through the Covid-19 pandemic which briefly shut down the entirety of the comics direct market.

“Archie’s been one of those things that you can kind of escape to and just enjoy a breather,” Pellerito told The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported his promotion.” There was that feeling of normality that Archie could provide, that things are going to get better at the end of this.”

Afer the sold-out Archie #1 debuted in 2015, Pellerito briefly teamed up with ComicBook for a monthly feature running down the various exciting projects that the publisher was working on, and what to expect from the “New Riverdale” going forward.