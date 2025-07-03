Invincible Fans Can Check Out Two Spinoff Series Featuring a Pair of Fan-Favorite Heroes

The third season of the adult-animated Invincible is in the books at Prime Video, but there are still plenty of stories to tide fans over in the larger Invincible Universe. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Invincible is based on the comic book by creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The first issue of Invincible debuted to critical acclaim in 2003 and ran for 15 years at Image Comics. During its run, multiple spinoffs put the spotlight on different characters in the Invincible Universe, and several of them have even appeared on the Invincible streaming series. However, for fans who want to dive into the Invincible lore in the comics, a pair of compendium collections will offer that opportunity.

Skybound and Image Comics announced two new compendium additions to the Invincible Universe, and they feature two fan-favorite characters: Tech Jacket and The Astounding Wolf-Man. Tech Jacket Compendium and The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium both release on November 19th and collect their individual comics, along with appearances in Invincible.

“It’s been a pleasant surprise seeing the interest in both of these series spiking after their appearances in season 3 of Invincible!” said Robert Kirkman. “Tech Jacket and Wolf-Man are key characters in the larger Invincible Universe and it’s awesome seeing them get a moment in the sun. It only made sense to release the series in the best format in comics! I love Compendiums!”

Tech Jacket Compendium Cover by E.J. Su & Dave McCaig

Tech Jacket Compendium collects Tech Jacket #1-8, Tech Jacket Digital #1-3, and Tech Jacket (2013) #1-12 in the iconic oversized format, featuring the origins of high school student Zack Thompson as the galaxy’s most unexpected hero. Created by Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and E.J. Su (Blood & Thunder) in 2002, the titular hero debuted in a critically acclaimed limited series and then soon joined the pages of Invincible. He then returned in new adventures from Joe Keatinge (Shutter) and Khary Randolph (Excellence) that took Tech Jacket to new heights! This collection features an all-new cover by E.J. Su & Dave McCaig.

“It’s crazy to look back on these books 20-some years later,” said E.J. Su. “Not only that it was my first book at one of the major publishers, but also it was the first time that I got to apply a lot of my childhood inspirations such as Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Gundam and Space Sheriff, just to name a few, to create a character of my own. Then to see what Khary Randolph and Joe Keatinge did later with the character, and to see how far the character has come along from the date of his creation. It has been an incredible journey.”

The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium Cover by Jason Howard

The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium collects The Astounding Wolf-Man #1-25 and Invincible #57 from co-creators Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard (Super Dinosaur). When Gary Hampton is mauled and left for dead, his life takes a drastic turn as the Astounding Wolf-Man! Created in 2007, this volume features Wolf-Man facing threats from across the world, encountering new allies like Invincible, and new foes he never expected!

“The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium might just be the cure to the world’s problems,” said Jason Howard. “Or maybe it’s only an opportunity to get this seminal series all in one place, either way I’m excited to see it! Wolf-Man was a project that Robert and I put our all into and I can’t wait for people to discover (or rediscover) all the action, heart and crazy twists in store for them in this comic!”

There’s even an Invincible video game in the works, and fans got a look at the trailer back in June. The game is called Invincible Vs, and it’s a 3v3 tag-team fighting game that uses characters and locations from the iconic comic series. Invincible Vs will feature a single player story mode in addition to your typical fighting game offerings, such as ranked and casual PvP matches. Invincible Vs will release sometime in 2026 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Tech Jacket Compendium and The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium go on sale Wednesday, November 19th. Let us know your thoughts on the compendiums in the comments below!