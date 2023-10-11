The Avengers Get a Surprising New Team Member

A new era of Avengers comics kicked off earlier this year under the helm of writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa. The new team, led by Captain Marvel, is pitted against a new threat called the Ashen Combine, who are the first of the Tribulation Events. The Ashen Combine has proved themselves to be pretty formidable, with each Avenger fighting a different member of the group. The latest issue of Avengers looks to bring this conflict to a conclusion, but the outcome also changes the roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an interesting addition.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Avengers #6. Continue reading at your own risk!

The Avengers #6 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Ivan Fiorelli, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit. While the main roster of the Avengers are off fighting the Ashen Combine, Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Black Panther have infiltrated the Impossible City, which is the Combine's sentient, orbiting fortress. Our heroes fighting on the front lines systematically take down their Ashen Combine opponents, stopping their attacks on different cities across the globe. With the Combine defeated, Black Panther is able to detonate bombs that were keeping the Impossible City under the Combine's control. Now free, the Impossible City decides that it wants to repay the Avengers by joining their ranks.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Avengers recruit their largest teammate ever

It's not often that a superhero team can count a floating city as one of its members, but now the Avengers can. The threat of the Ashen Combine may be over, but there are more Tribulation Events to come in the future. The only reason the Avengers know about the Tribulation Events is because of Kang the Conqueror, who warned them back when the series relaunched.

The Ashen Combine were originally the prisoners of the Impossible City, but they escaped and enslaved it after the Impossible City's creators disappeared. Exactly who these creators are will have to remain a mystery for now, but it appears Marvel is setting up the Impossible City to be the new headquarters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Just imagine how helpful it will be to have a floating city at the Avengers' disposal. It's reminiscent of their previous base, the carcass of a dead Celestial, during Jason Aaron's run.

Marvel teases Avengers Twilight story from Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuna

Marvel released a teaser image for Avengers: Twilight, from the creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuna. It's unknown if this is an ongoing, miniseries, or even an event. However, more details will be unveiled at the House of Idea's "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con taking place this week.

Avengers: Twilight marks Zdarsky's first Marvel work since his Daredevil run wrapped up earlier this year, and the writer will soon be juggling both an Avengers title and the Batman ongoing series for DC.

The Avengers #6 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.