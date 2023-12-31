Marvel Preview Reveals Every Avenger That Attended Moon Knight's Funeral

Moon Knight is dead. The Fist of Khonshu recently sacrificed himself as a way to save New York City from being wiped off the map. Although we all know deaths in comics are never forever, Marc Spector is by all accounts no longer alive within Marvel canon. In fact, the first issue of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 takes readers to Spector's funeral, revealing all the characters from the Marvel stable who attended.

Amongst those in attendance include Captain America, Hawkeye, Tony Stark, The Thing, Doctor Strange, and Clea. Then there's those in the midnight mission including Reese, 8-Ball, and Hunter's Moon. A solicitation and preview of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 can be found below.

"Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission…and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments."

LEGACY #231

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg

Cover by: David Finch

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: January 3, 2024