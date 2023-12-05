Batman Just Had an Epic Fight With an Evil Version of Michael Keaton's Batman

Batman just had to battle an evil version of Michael Keaton's Batman from Batman (1989) - and it was epic.

DC's Batman just fought with an evil version of Michael Keaton's Batman from Tim Burton's Batman movie universe – and it was pretty awesome. Only in comic books.

The events of Chip Zdarsky's Batman run have seen Bruce Wayne constantly with his back up against the wall, and his age starting to show. All the while, the backup persona that Bruce created for himself, "The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh" has been quietly but steadily asserting his control over Bruce's mind.

In Batman #140, Bruce is finally ambushed by the "Mind Bomb" reveal that Zur has amassed a gang of his variants – gathered during Bruce's recent journey through the multiverse where he got help from Batmen of various alternate universes. Zur has his buddies attack Bruce in his mind – while the rogue persona is hijacking control of Bruce's body during a mad dash to catch The Joker. Zur pledges to finally be the one who finishes Joker off for good, while Bruce fights with everything he can to prevent that line from being crossed in his name.

As stated, The Batman of Zen-En-Arrh has a whole of gang of variants for Bruce to battle through – and one of his trickiest opponents proves to be the Michael Keaton Batman of Zur-En-Arrh!

In a slyly hilarious callback moment, Bruce is surprised by Keaton's Batman Zur attacking him with acid capsules. Michelle Pfieffer's Catwoman got hit with the same trick in Batman Returns and had the scar to show for it. However, even though Keaton's Batman Zur puts up a good fight, he's ultimately defeated when Bruce realizes his obvious weakness: wearing a costume design that doesn't allow him to turn his head. Keaton's Batman Zur ends up getting kicked in the back of his head.

It was a pretty wild experience seeing the comic book Batman meet so many of his own variants in the milestone Batman #135 (Legacy #900); it's just as fun seeing the Zur-En-Arrh Batmen get their own moment in the spotlight. Thankfully, Zdarsky once again keeps the novelty of multiverse crossover short and sweet: By the end of Batman #140, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh corrals Bruce long enough to enact his ultimate plan: The Terminus Project. Zur makes the jump from Bruce's mind to the body of Failsafe, the unstoppable anti-Batman android made by Zur.

Batman #140 is on sale at DC Comics.