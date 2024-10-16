Batman and Robin: Year One #1 Review: A Dynamic Take on the Iconic Duo

Every partnership has an origin and that’s especially true for DC’s dynamic duo of Batman and Robin. While the partnership between Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson as Batman and Robin has been a core aspect of DC through various stories for decades, it’s an iconic partnership that is more than just crimefighting. It’s a father and son story as well and when it comes to Batman and Robin: Year One #1, that is exactly what we get. Written by Mark Waid with art by Chris Samnee, Batman and Robin: Year One #1 takes readers back to the earliest days of the duo’s collaboration offering a glimpse at not only the challenges the pair face out on the streets of Gotham as they figure out how to work together, but what parenting looks like for Bruce. And while there are a few small matters of tone that might not hit exactly true for every reader, it’s a strong first issue that not only sets up a classic comic adventure but gives a heartfelt look at one of comic’s most iconic team ups.

In Batman and Robin: Year One #1, we enter the story mere weeks after the death of Dick’s parents and his being adopted by Bruce Wayne. Straight out of the gate, however, it’s clear that everyone is in a little bit over their head as Bruce has no experience parenting, Alfred isn’t too sure about the situation, and even Dick isn’t exactly in a stable place with the young aerialist ready to jump straight into crimefighting, potentially with not quite enough preparedness to truly do so. Suiting up, the two soon find themselves dealing with Two Face and the revelation of a larger threat — as well as the dynamics of working together. Straight out of the gate, this is a charming issue. Visually, the book has a vintage, almost retro vibe that not only fits the “Year One” feeling, but also helps to drive home the inexperience of the characters — Dick’s inexperience as a crimefighter and Bruce’s as a parent figure both in and out of the suit. Samnee’s art is crips and makes excellent use of lines, conveying sweeping action even in the smallest panels. Matheus Lopes’ colors are also fantastic, fitting nicely with the vintage feel.

In terms of overall story, Waid also does a great job of things with this adventure. We don’t waste a lot of time digging into how Dick ended up with Bruce or what their earliest weeks were like, but we move swiftly into an actual proof of concept of sorts, when Bruce takes Dick out as Robin, hoping to show him the ropes as the young hero’s training continues. The dynamic Waid gives the characters as Batman and Robin feels authentic and is at times even fun as we see an exuberance from Dick and perhaps a bit of unexpected anxiety from Bruce as the surrogate father watching his child do things without training wheels, as it were. The issue, however, is that some of the tone doesn’t quite fit with some of the words on the page. We’re told in text that Dick “smolders with rage” but what we’re shown doesn’t match that. Instead, Dick is quippy and funny, eager (perhaps too eager) to head into the field and prove himself. It’s an excellent portrayal of a kid playing at vigilante, but it feels wildly out of sync with what we’re being told about the character.

That said, while there is that tonal dissonance, it doesn’t detract from the comic overall. We get a bit more into Batman’s — and really, more Bruce than Batman — head when it comes to bringing Dick into this world. The issue also does a good job of bringing its lighter tone back to reality with the final page introducing the larger, looming threat that is coming for Batman and Robin. It’s a rather grim turn, but it’s effective — and serves as an excellent hook for the next issue. It goes a long way to tying things together and bringing readers back to center by reminding that while we’re dealing with a. young hero just starting out, this is still Gotham and the threats are still very, very real.

Overall, Batman and Robin: Year One is a solid read. While there is a little bit of an issue with tone at points, the story does a good job of offering a fresh take on the early dynamic of, well, DC’s dynamic duo. By centering things on the idea of Bruce as a parent just as much as a hero, Waid and Samnee have created a story that is interesting and unique, but still offers the promise of a classic Batman and Robin adventure.

Published by DC

On October 16, 2024

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Chris Samnee

Colors by Matheus Lopes

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Samnee and Lopes