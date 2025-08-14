Batman Beyond’s New Batsuit Is Perfect for a Big Screen DC Film

If Batman Beyond ever makes it to the big screen, his newest Batsuit would put anything that Bruce Wayne wears to shame. The Batman from Neo-Gotham always seems to find himself the subject of speculation, with fans hoping for some type of return for Batman Beyond. Also, when you add in James Gunn’s new DC Universe, anything is possible. But for the time being, Batman Beyond will be teaming up with Static for a new crossover series under the DC Elseworlds imprint. Covers for Batman/Static: Beyond #1 feature the two heroes, but what they’re missing is a new costume that Batman Beyond will be donning.

Batman/Static: Beyond is a six-issue limited series by writer Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City) and artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Static: Shadows of Dakota). It takes place in the same future timeline that fans are familiar with from the Batman Beyond animated series, and will also guest star the Justice League Beyond. Batman Beyond has always had one of the more distinct costumes in the DC Universe, but his latest upgrade puts him more in line with the original Dark Knight.

Batman Beyond’s New Costume Includes a Cape for the First Time

Nikolas Draper-Ivey shared more details about Batman/Static: Beyond on social media, including character design sheets for Batman Beyond, Static, and new characters Beacon and Shutdown. Terry McGinnis and Virgil Hawkins will both be getting new “Shutdown” costumes, named after the main antagonist of the series, Shutdown. While all of the character designs are exciting, we want to focus on the Batman Beyond Shutdown suit.

“Up until now, Terry has had it easy, taking many of his gadgets and technology for granted- Not anymore,” Draper-Ivey wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “When Terry encounters our new antagonist; he is struck powerless (Literally) and now must learn how to find a more old-school analog approach to being Batman, meaning he must learn how navigate Gotham as Bruce once did decades ago and truly earn his place as “The world’s greatest detective” without the new age technology to aid him.”

It’s definitely a more tactical look for Batman Beyond. He keeps his red and black color scheme, but instead of wings under his arms to help during flight, Batman Beyond will have a signature Batman cape. It looks similar to the capes worn by Damian Wayne when he was Robin, since they also engulf the neck area. Batman Beyond’s cowl even gets an upgrade

When Will Batman Beyond Return in a DC Universe Project?

New has been quiet regarding the status of Batman Beyond on either the small or big screen. Of course, fans are constantly clamoring for some type of Batman Beyond project, even if it were a revival of the popular animated series. Will Friedle, the voice of Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond, recently said he wouldn’t be returning to that world again, and it comes down to the passing of Kevin Conroy. The beloved Batman voice actor passed away in November 2022. Friedle told fans at the Animate! Columbus 2025 convention this summer that he had always hoped to return to Batman Beyond, but now it wouldn’t be the same without Conroy’s voice as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“If you asked me that question three years ago, the answer would be, ‘Oh my god, yes. Get me in front of the microphone right now,’” Friedle said at the GalaxyCon event. “Now that Kevin’s gone, I don’t know if I could do it again. I think they would need to recast both roles. Being Terry and not having him answer as Bruce, I don’t think I could do it.”

Mark Hamill echoed Friedle’s sentiments, saying that he did not plan on voicing the Joker again after Conroy passed away. Like Friedle, he broke the news directly to fans at a convention, Fan Expo San Francisco. “Without Batman, crime has no punchline,” Hamill said. He had previously revealed that his primary means of deciding whether to join a DC project was whether or not Conroy would be involved, too.

Batman/Static: Beyond #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 12th. Let us know your thoughts on Batman Beyond’s new costume in the comments below!