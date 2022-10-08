Batman Beyond and Static Shock Crossover Announced by DC

Static Shock is crossing over with Batman Beyond for the Milestone's 30th anniversary. During DC's Jim Lee & Friends panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, fans got their first look at the Milestone 30th Anniversary Special and it was announced that included in the anthology — which will arrive in 2023 — will be the short story Static Beyond, featuring an adult Virgil Hawkins/Static crossing paths with Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond who is in his early days as the hero. The story will be written and drawn by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, who took to social media with more details.

According to Draper-Ivy, Static Beyond will be set in roughly 2040, making Virgil around 35 in the timeline, something he refers to as making "Static in his prime."

Static Beyond will mark a reunion, of sorts, for the two characters as Static and Batman Beyond first met a Season 4 episode of the beloved animated series Static Shock, "Future Shock". The characters have also been featured in Justice League Unlimited's "Once and Future Thing".

As for the Milestone 30th Anniversary Special, the anthology will feature several stories focused on different characters from the Milestone universe — including Icon, Rocket, and Hardware. The book will feature work from Chuck Brown (Bitter Root, Black Manta), Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, Trial of the Amazons), Denys Cowan (Batman Confidential), Yasmin Flores Montanez, Draper-Ivey, and more.

Additionally, in February 2023, Milestone will launch two additional miniseries. Static: Shadows of Dakota, a sequel to 2021's Static: Season One, will see the return of creative team Vita Ayala, ChrisCross, and Draper-Ivey. Here is the synopsis for the first issue: "Static is back! Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government's off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static's life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you've never felt shocks like these!"

There is also Icon vs. Hardware, written by Reggie Hudlin and Leon Chills. "[The series] pits two of Milestone's core super heroes against each other for the future of Dakota, as Hardware discovers a time machine and puts it to work altering the history of the world," per DC.

