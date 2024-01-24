DC Teases Batman's Role in a Major Historical Event

Batman is about to find himself entangled in a historical war event. The Dark Knight has proven himself adaptable, slotting into various genres such as horror, comedy, and straight-up superhero adventures. Elseworlds and other out-of-continuity comics have successfully used Batman to drive their agendas, and creators Mark Russell and Mike Allred are attempting this with Batman: Dark Age. The six-issue, 40-page comics recount Batman's origin amid the backdrop of real-world historical events, and the second issue will plant Bruce Wayne directly into the Vietnam War.

DC released its April 2024 solicitations, which include Batman: Dark Age #2. After his parents' death, Bruce Wayne will roam aimlessly and find himself behind bars. In order to shorten his sentence, Bruce signs up for a tour in Vietnam that puts him under the tutelage of his old nemesis Ra's al Ghul. It's pretty clever to retell Batman's origin in this manner, while also including familiar friends and foes along the way. It allows readers to see how Batman might have played out in the real world. One can imagine future issues will also feature even more real-world events like the Vietnam War.

What is Batman: Dark Age #2 about?

BATMAN: DARK AGE #2

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and PAUL POPE

1:25 variant cover by STEVE PUGH

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/23/24

Guilty as charged! When a young and aimless Bruce Wayne finds himself incarcerated, he looks for a way to shorten his sentence and return to his charmed lifestyle. Little does he know, signing up for a tour with the army in Vietnam will change him forever. Witness the birth of the Bat under the watchful eye of the one-and-only Sergeant Ra's al Ghul!

Nightwing celebrates 300 issues

April will also be a big month for Nightwing, as Batman's former sidekick will celebrate his legacy 300th issue. Written by Tom Taylor, Nightwing #300 will have various artists join the scribe for a story that teases something entirely new for Dick Grayson. Fans have seen him as an orphan, as Robin, a Teen Titan, Justice League member, and leader of the Titans. But DC has something else entirely planned for readers in April that the publisher is keeping a secret.

"Since the 1940's, you've seen him go from acrobat to orphan; from Dick Grayson to Robin; from Robin to Nightwing," the solicitation for Nightwing #300 reads. "You've seen him work alongside the universe's most powerful heroes, against existence's most sinister villains. You have seen Dick Grayson do so many things, but now, in his 300th issue, you will see him…well, you'll just have to pick up the issue and find out. Join us for this legacy 300 milestone!"