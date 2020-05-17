Batman's Joker War Comes For Nightwing In New Preview

Nightwing gets caught up in Batman's "Joker War" in a new preview from DC Comics. Nightwing #71, “War for the Mind,” is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Ronan Cliquet, Nick Filard, and Andworld Design. The preview sees Joker stopping by leaving Gotham on a trip to Bludhaven, where he catches up with Batman's old sidekick. Nightwing still thinks he's Ric Grayson, but Joker remembers who the former boy wonder really is. But Nightwing is trying to recapture escaped supervillains, which means this may not be the best time for a jog down memory lane. Will that stop the Joker? Probably not.

Nightwing #71 features a cover by Travis Moore and Nick Filardi, and a variant cover by Alan Quah. Keep reading to check out the preview of the issue. Nightwing #71 goes on sale in comic book stores and via digital platforms on Tuesday, June 9th.

Nightwing #71

FEB200478

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ronan Cliquet, Travis Moore (CA) Mike Perkins

Having a chat with the Clown Prince of Crime is scary enough...being captured, tied down, and forced to listen to him is something else! Especially when you're Ric Grayson, and The Joker just wants you out of action so he can get to the Dark Knight. With no idea what his history with The Joker might be, Ric doesn't find this situation one bit funny.

In Shops: Jun 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99