Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Comic Cover Funko Pop Launches As An Exclusive

Funko comic book cover Pop figures haven't been especially thrilling as of late, but that changed today with the debut of The Dark Knight Returns figure, which is based on the iconic 1986 Batman miniseries from Frank Miller. In addition to highlighting one of the best comic books series ever made, the bolt of lighting in the background glows in the dark, which is a really nice touch.

If you want to get your hands on it for your collection, and we suspect that you do, the only place you can pre-order one is here at Entertainment Earth where it's an exclusive priced at $29.99. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+, so you might want to pick up something like the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops to get you over the threshold. You might also want to check out the C2E2 Funko Pop exclusives that are set to launch on April 26th.

Could Ben Affleck Come Back For The Dark Knight Returns?

The idea of Ben Affleck in the popular story isn't lost on the fandom. Kevin Smith talked about the possibility of the star coming back for The Dark Knight Returns on his podcast this year. The longtime comic book fan and creator told fans that it just makes a bit too much sense. Last year, Affleck had a part in The Flash as Bruce Wayne again. He's said he wouldn't return. But, anything is possible in a multiverse…

"I know Ben loves The Dark Knight Returns in a big bad way," Smith said. "Like most of us do, but like... all through [filming] Chasing Amy he read that on the floor of my condo; he slept on the couch and s**t. And he was always like 'Why can't somebody do this as a f*****g movie?"

"And you know, when Zack [Snyder] did BvS, he got damn close: he got to wear the outfit [Bat-Armor] and s**t, there were elements of Dark Knight Returns... So I can't imagine if somebody backed up a money truck ten years from now, and said to a f*****g nearly sixty-year-old Ben Affleck 'Do you want to do The Dark Knight Returns?' He might say 'Yeah,' and that would be glorious," he added. "But for right now he had to put the cowl away, and he seems to have had a good time doing it."

What Is The Brave and the Bold About?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce and his son, Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.