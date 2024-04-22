Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Kicks Off The First Wave Of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer debuted this morning, giving us our first proper look at Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Logan) together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not surprisingly, Funko is taking this opportunity to launch the first wave of official Pop figures inspired by the film.

With all of the Deadpool and Wolverine Funko Pops that have been released over the years, you might have wondered how they would make these stand out. Unlike Hasbro, Funko can't simply put an accurate Hugh Jackman head on a figure wearing a classic Wolverine suit and call it a day. They also have to avoid spoilers, so everything that isn't in that first trailer is off limits. The answer? Upgraded suits and stubble. Still, they look pretty fantastic.

Pre-orders for the Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops are available now here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping at EE on orders $79+). Getting back to Hasbro for a moment, we expect that they will release Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends figures at some point in the coming weeks, though it might not happen until sometime around the July 26th premiere date for the film. When they do arrive, you'll find all of the details here in Comicbook Gear.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.