Blood Hunt: Marvel Reveals Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 Tie-in Details (Exclusive)

Marvel's Blood Hunt event will spill over into Miles Morales' ongoing Spider-Man series in a big way. Last year saw Miles Morales team up with the vampire-hunting duo of Blade and his daughter Bloodline, to stop a vampire infection in Brooklyn. Now, vampires have their sights set on a bigger prize in Blood Hunt, Marvel's big crossover event from writer Jed MacKay and artist Pepe Larraz. There will be several tie-ins and one-shots connected to Blood Hunt, and that's true of Miles Morales: Spider-Man. However, his solo series may be one of the most important tie-ins.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at the cover and solicitation for June's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21. The issue is written by Cody Ziglar with art by Travel Foreman, with a cover by Miles Morales: Spider-Man main artist Federico Vicentini. The cover features a close-up of Miles' Spider-Man mask, with a reflection of Blade resting on a tombstone cross. Titled "The Endless Night," the solicitation reads, "Endless hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage the Earth beneath pitch-black skies of Earth's last night! But vampire-slayer BLADE has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with MILES MORALES! But Blade's mission comes with a cost – one SPIDER-MAN may be unwilling to pay!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Miles Morales plays a major role in Blood Hunt

Marvel recently revealed the cover of Blood Hunt #3, and it shows Miles Morales will be one of the many Marvel heroes to succumb to the vampire takeover. The Pepe Larraz cover features Miles resting on a web with his fellow heroes strung up behind him. Miles' eyes are blood red, with his teeth showing sharp fangs.

As we mentioned above, Miles Morales isn't the only hero to be turned into a vampire during Blood Hunt. Black Panther: Blood Hunt by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton (Marvel's Voices) and artist Farid Karami (Venom: Lethal Protector) returns T'Challa to Wakanda's capital city while under the influence of the vampires. Black Panther will be one of the first heroes to fall victim to Blood Hunt's rampage, and he will find himself caught in a soul-crushing struggle between protecting his people from his new brothers and satisfying his new overpowering thirst for blood.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 goes on sale June 12th.