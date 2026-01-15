Boom! Studios’ Dark New Fairy Tale Heads to Second Printing Just Days After Debut (Exclusive)

In 2022, Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta took readers into a dark, gritty adult take on the classic Alice in Wonderland tale with Alice Ever After. The critically acclaimed comic both chilled and enthralled readers and was followed up with 2023’s Alice Never After. Now, the final chapter in the story, Alice Forever After, debuted this week. But while the stakes might be higher than ever for Alice in this grim new tale, it seems that fans are even more eager to head back to Wonderland. Alice Forever After #1 has sold out — but more is on the way.

Boom! Studios announced on Thursday that Alice Forever After #1 has sold out at the distributor level and has been rushed to a second printing. The new, second printing of Alice Ever After will arrive in comic shops on February 25th. The new printing will also feature a brand-new cover from artist Enid Balam (Hawkeye: Kate Bishop) which you can check out for yourself below.

It Isn’t Just Alice In Danger in Alice Forever After

While Alice Ever After saw Alice struggling with addiction as an adult as she sought out the Wonderland she first visited as a child as an escape from her cold and harsh reality, Alice Forever After finds her years later, having returned to the real world and living peacefully with her young daughter, Evelyn. But she’ll face her most perilous adversary yet as, while Wonderland is a distant memory, beyond the looking glass things are far from what they once were as the realm cracks and crumbles into decay. With things in this state, a resentful Cheshire Cat seeks out the one thing that can fix what’s broken but this time, it’s not Alice — and with time running out, Alice will have to confront her past adventures before they can claim her beloved daughter.

The second printing of Alice Forever After #1 will arrive in stores the same day as Alice Forever After #2, making it perfect timing for those who missed out on the first issue to jump on without having to wait for the next issue. ComicBook recently shared a first look at that second issue, which sees things grow ever more complicated for Alice and more dangerous for her daughter as the Cheshire Cat’s influence grows more dangerous. You can check out that first look for yourself here.

The second printing of Alice Forever After #1 goes on sale February 25th at comic book shops.

