Alice Forever After #2 Takes The Iconic Fairy Tale Into It’s Darkest Chapter Yet in New First Look (Exclusive)

There is something fascinating about dark takes on classic stories. Revisiting classic fairy tales and myths with a slightly different lens always ends up adding a bit of dimension to beloved classics, making the reader see things just a little differently and, sometimes, giving them a whole new tale to love. That was certainly the case with Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta’s Alice Ever After, the dark and twisted reimagining of Alice in Wonderland when it came out just a few years ago. Now, they’re back with the conclusion to that tale with BOOM! Studios‘ Alice Forever After and ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the second issue of the new and haunting series that is sure to lead you right back down the rabbit hole.

In Alice Forever After, readers will find Alice facing her most perilous adversary yet in her own past as it’s been years since Alice returned to the real world. She’s now living peacefully with her endlessly curious young daughter, Evelyn but while Wonderland is a distant memory, beyond the looking glass things are far from what they once were as the realm cracks and crumbles into decay. With things in this state, a resentful Cheshire Cat seeks out the one thing that can fix what’s broken but it’s not Alice this time — and with time running out, Alice will have to confront her past adventures before they can claim her beloved daughter. The first issue is out this week, but the second issue already looks and sounds like readers will be in for a mad, mad ride.

The Mad Hatter Has a Dark Confrontation in Alice Forever After #2

With the series description indicating that the Cheshire Cat is “resentful” and going after Evelyn, the stakes are already high but as you can see in the preview images above, it isn’t just Alice and Evelyn that are threatened. It seems that the Cheshire Cat is menacing The Mad Hatter as well, who he appears to have tasked with getting Alice — and has failed. Of course, that failure comes with a big revelation that changes everything in terms of the plan.

Here’s how BOOM! Studios describes Alice Forever After #2: “The opposing forces of reality and Wonderland threaten turmoil for Alice and her daughter! As Alice slips deeper under her father’s influence, her struggle with her own mind escalates, leaving her family and Evelyn in danger. Meanwhile, Evelyn’s imagination becomes the true doorway to Wonderland, placing her in the center of its unraveling fate! The Cheshire Cat’s influence grows more dangerous, pushing both worlds closer to ruin. As the sinister schemes surrounding them fall into place, are mother and daughter closer to the end than they realize? Time is running out as legendary creators Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta dive deeper into the psychological rabbit hole in this reinterpreted fairy tale!”

Alice Forever After #2 goes on sale February 25th. Final order cut off for the issue is January 19th.



