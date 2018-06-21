A Bloody Battle Ensues In ‘Brothers Dracul’ #3 Preview

Things aren’t looking so hot for Vlad and Radu in AfterShock Comics’ Brothers Dracul, as you never want to be surrounded by blood-lusting vampires.

That’s unfortunately what’s happening though, but at least there’s one silver lining in our exclusive preview of Brothers Dracul #3. They’ve got some impromptu help in Mehmed, who is pretty good at slicing a vampire’s head off. Well, that is until one stares him in the face evidently, at which point he can’t seem to pick up his blade.

That could spell the end of Radu, though don’t count him out just yet, as Vlad has a few tricks of his own for just this occasion. Vlad’s march towards his infamous Vlad the Impaler days continues in Brothers Dracul #3, and you can find our exclusive preview of next week’s issue in the gallery.

The official description of Brothers Dracul #3 can also be found below.

Brothers Dracul #3 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 06.27.18

writer: Cullen Bunn

artist: Mirko Colak

colorist: Maria Santaolalla

letterer: Simon Bowland

cover: Mirko Colak w/ Maria Santaolalla

Discover the sorrow-filled truth of Vlad’s descent to the role of the Impaler! Vlad and his brother Radu have excelled in the art of vampire-slaying. But the vampires have a few tricks of their own. Some of those tricks may shatter Vlad’s sanity.

From writer Cullen Bunn (DARK ARK, UNHOLY GRAIL, X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Mirko Colak (UNHOLY GRAIL,The Punisher) comes a tale of brothers and blood that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics!

You can pick up Brothers Dracul #1 right now, and the official description is below.

“The legend of Vlad the Impaler is the stuff of nightmares. The inspiration for the most iconic of monsters—Dracula—Vlad tortured and murdered thousands of victims. But what turned him into such a depraved killer? The truth lies in his teenage years, when Vlad and his brother Radu were held hostage by the Ottoman Empire. During this time, the brothers learned many things—archery, riding, the art of combat, matters of court…and how to stalk and slay vampires.”

Brothers Dracul #3 is in comic stores on June 27.