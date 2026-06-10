Absolute Catwoman Gives Selina Kyle The Solo Spotlight She Deserves (Review)

DC’s Absolute Universe is expanding once again, but this time the spotlight shifts to a character we’ve already met in the pages of Absolute Batman. That character is none other than Selina Kyle, and after throwing a wild card into Batman’s world, she’s heading to center stage in Absolute Catwoman #1, and it delivers the solo spotlight that she unquestionably deserves.

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At the helm of Absolute Catwoman #1 is an immensely talented creative team that includes Scott Snyder, Che Grayson, Bengal, Giovanna Niro, and Lucas Gattoni, and that team makes it clear early on that this is a different incarnation of the infamous Gotham thief. Granted, she’s still the best at getting items no one else can, but her motivations and methods are far different than what we’ve come to expect, and that’s part of what makes this first issue so delightfully fresh.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS Selina’s Origin Story Feels Relevant For A Modern Audience Issue #2 Isn’t Here For Another Month The Action Sequences Are Out Of This World

Absolute Catwoman Refreshes Selina Kyle For The Modern Age

Part of what makes Absolute Catwoman so compelling is how it weaves in iconic character elements while also giving Selina’s origin story a modern refresh. Snyder and Grayson allow fans to get to know Selina during her days in the Gotham foster system, but we also get meaningful details about her life in Cuba and the hope she derives from the possibility of reuniting with her family.

The friendships and alliances she forged during those early days also continue to have an impact all these years later, and that directly feeds into her confrontation with the people that represent the preconceived notion of who Catwoman is and used to be in the very literal sense. After that is established, we are off to the races, and it’s a sprint to the end.

Absolute Catwoman Gives Batman A Run For His Money

Absolute Catwoman stands on her own as a complete badass, and that’s also a credit to the immense creativity in terms of her skillset and arsenal. This has been a hallmark of Absolute Batman as well, but Catwoman gives the Dark Knight a run for his money with some outstanding improvements to the costume and Catwoman’s array of gadgets and vehicles.

Bengal and Niro create some absolute dynamite in terms of action sequences, with one particularly stylish splash page sequence showcasing some of Selina’s new tricks in real time. There’s also an almost James Bond-style vibe to how things play out throughout the issue, as we move from globe-trotting trips to high-speed chases through the streets of London. Selina even gets her very own custom ride, and it’s perfection.

Absolute Catwoman #1 delivers a solo spotlight worthy of one of DC’s most iconic characters, but it also throws enough compelling twists into the mix to make this feel like a wholly fresh take on the character without losing what makes her special in the first place. That was a tall order, but the debut more than succeeded, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Scott Snyder and Che Grayson

Art By: Bengal

Colors By: Giovanna Niro

Lettering By: Lucas Gattoni

Absolute Catwoman #1 is in comic stores now.

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