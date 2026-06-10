7 Comic Book Heroes Not From Marvel & DC Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked By How Easy It Would Be

Homelander has become one of the most popular supervillains ever thanks to The Boys. Created by the Vought corporation, he was the the leader of the Seven and the biggest “superhero” on his planet. However, like the rest of the Vought “heroes”, he was actually a monster. While the TV and comic versions are quite different, both of them have Superman-style powers and exactly no qualms about how they use those abilities. His super strength, invulnerability, heat vision, flight, and super senses make him a grave challenge for anyone who went against him, with even some well-known Marvel and DC characters unable to beat him.

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Indie comics have introduced readers to many very powerful heroes, some of them even more potent than those that come from Marvel or DC. ‘Omlanda (as Butcher calls him in the show) could run through a lot of indie heroes, but some of them could destroy him. These seven indie heroes would devastate Homelander, with the most powerful making it look like child’s play.

7) Radiant Black

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Radiant Black is one of the best superheroes books around, creating an entirely new superhero universe at Image Comics. There have been several Radiant Blacks, but they all have the same powers, mainly based on control of gravity. Radiant Black and Homelander probably have about the same amount of strength and durability, but Black’s gravity powers are going to make a huge difference. He could crush Homelander any time he wanted to, but probably wouldn’t until the fight went on for a little bit.

6) Black Hammer

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Black Hammer is an indie superhero masterpiece and the titular character would destroy Homelander. There have been three Black Hammers, with only the last two playing a role in story of Black Hammer. Joe Weber gained the hammer from the dying first Black Hammer, gaining amazing power and becoming his world’s greatest hero. He was able to kill the Anti-God, the Darkseid/Thanos pastiche of the book, so Homelander wouldn’t be a huge problem for him. He’s stronger and more powerful and would turn Vought’s champion into hamburger with numerous hammer shots to the head.

5) Nexus

Image Courtesy of First Publications

Nexus was created by Mike Baron and Steve Rude, a character with over 200 issues under his belt that most modern fans don’t even know about. Nexus is Horatio Hellpop, who was given the power of “fusion-kasting” from the cosmic being known as Merk. He can use the power of stars to fuel his abilities, giving him amazing energy powers, superhuman strength, flight, and invulnerability. There’s no doubt in my mind that Nexus would destroy Homelander. He harnesses the energy of stars and the Seven’s leader has no hope against that kind of power.

4) Supreme

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Rob Liefeld was a prolific creator at Marvel and later on the indies. His Extreme Studios imprint at Image Comics introduced so many characters, some of which were pastiches of Marvel and DC legends. Supreme was the Superman of the Extreme Universe of characters and would wipe the floor with Homelander. He was basically made into pre-Crisis Superman by Alan Moore in the ’90s (SOMEONE PLEASE REPRINT THIS! I DON’T CARE WHO!), and that would make him so much more powerful than Homelander. It would barely be a fight, honestly.

3) Solar, Man of the Atom

Image Courtesy of Valiant Comics

Solar, Man of the Atom first appeared in 1962, published by Gold Key Comics, a character definitely inspired by Captain Atom, who had premiered two years before. He had some adventures, but only lasted til 1969, with an early ’80s reboot failing after four issues. In the early ’90s, the character would be acquired by Valiant Comics and become the centerpiece of their universe as its most powerful hero. He’s basically on the same level as someone like Doctor Manhattan or Captain Atom, his powers making him akin to a god. Homelander wouldn’t have a chance against him. Solar could end the fight at any time, using his powers to reduce the villain to his constituent molecules.

2) Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Honestly, it was hard to figure whether I should put Spawn or Nexus at two. Both are superlatively powerful and it’s honestly a tie in my opinion on who would have the easiest time against Homelander. Spawn’s magic powers have allowed him to do just about anything he can imagine over the decades, down to manipulating reality itself (I still remember when he made the Strawberry Ripple wine out of nothing for Cogliostro waaay back then the book started, when it hadn’t reached double-digits). Homelander may get some attacks in, but the symbiote-clad Hellspawn is a better fighter than him and vastly more powerful, making this one academic.

1) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Invincible is full of powerful characters, and a lot of them could be on this list. Basically any Viltrumite would destroy Homelander, but Invincible especially. He was able to defeat the most powerful members of his race, constantly getting stronger over the years of brutal battles. His strength and durability make Homelander look like a child. While he doesn’t have reality altering powers like some of the others on this list, he could punch Homelander’s head off with one shot. Even holding back, he’d still probably kill Homelander with his opening attack.

What non-Marvel/DC heroes do you think would beat Homelander? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!