Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer Announced, Returns to Original TV Show Canon

Return to Buffy the Vampire Slayer's television series timeline with Buffy the Vampire: The Lost Summer, a new one-shot that Boom Studios will publish in May. Written by Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer writer Casey Gilly, and featuring artwork by Lauren Knight (Golden Rage, Time Before Time), and colors Francesco Segala (Firefly, House of Slaughter), The Lost Summer is set during the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV run, revealing a between-seasons summer road trip for the Scooby gang. The plot involves Spike searching for a lost copy of his embarrassing poetry. That means Buffy the Gang will take a trip to New Orleans. Here's the plot synopsis from Boom:

Spike is determined to keep the last copy of his embarrassing poetry from being discovered, sending Buffy and the Gang on a faux-supernatural goose chase to New Orleans to cover his tracks. While at an antiques fair along the way, the group is captivated by some Casquette Girls clothes on display. Dawn utters a wish she most likely should've kept to herself, and the gang experiences a first hand account of the sisters' identities…beyond what they could have ever imagined!

Buffy the Vampire: The Lost Summer #1 will ship with a main cover by Mirka Andolfo (Deep Beyond, Sweet Paprika). It'll also have variant covers by Veronica Fish (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse, Blackwood), Paulina Ganucheau (Wonder Woman, The Amazing World of Gumball), and others.

Buffy the Vampire: The Lost Summer #1 goes on sale in comic shops in May. It will also be available on BOOM! Studios' website and digital copies can be purchased from comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle. Official solicitation information follows.

