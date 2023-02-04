Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Dolly Parton's Secret Involvement With Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Back in 2020, the Internet discovered a fun fact about Buffy the Vampire Slayer. According to the Independent, beloved icon Dolly Parton was a producer on the hit series. While she was never personally credited, a company she owned and co-created, Sandollar Entertainment, is listed on the end credits of every episode of the series. This discovery became a trending topic on Twitter and fans of both Parton and Buffy had delightful reactions to the news. Currently, Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, and she talked about Parton while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, 'She doesn't even know who I am.' And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance," Gellar said of Parton. "I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'" You can watch the interview below:

Sandollar was created by Parton and her friend and former business partner Sandy Gallin in 1986. In addition to Buffy, the company also had a hand in producing Father of the Bride (1991), Fly Away Home (1996), Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019), and much more.

What Has Sarah Michelle Gellar Said About Buffy's Legacy?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended nearly 20 years ago, but it's still a fan-favorite series. However, it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...

"I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed," Gellar explained. "I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Wolf Pack's third episode is coming to Paramount+ on February 9th.