Sarah Michelle Gellar Doesn't Like To Be Reminded About One Buffy Fact

Sarah Michelle Gellar is currently starring in Wolf Pack, a new Paramount+ series that's based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. Gellar has been promoting the new series, which has led to a lot of questions about her time playing the titular character in the iconic series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran from 1997 to 2003, which means the 20th anniversary of the final episode is just around the corner. While Gellar doesn't seem to mind fielding questions about Buffy, she doesn't like to be reminded of its age. During a recent interview with Graham Norton (via PEOPLE), Gellar joked about not wanting to hear about the show's timeline.

"People love to remind me that it [has been] 20 years," Gellar explained. "I love that people still reference it – but I don't need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!"

How Does Sarah Michelle Gellar Feel About Buffy's Legacy?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved shows in history, but it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...

"I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed," Gellar explained. "I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

The first episode of Wolf Pack is now streaming on Paramount+.