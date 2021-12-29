Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year’s MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.

Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse shared a theory on how a trademark for a “Nomad” project could lead to Johansson and Evans sharing the big screen again. The speculation began by giving attention to the four Marvel films released this year: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first three all had mid-credits scenes that set up eventual spinoffs that appear obvious. For example, Shang-Chi had the surprise cameos of Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel as they studied the Ten Rings’ origin; Eternals saw Dane Whitman with his Ebony Blade and the off-camera voice of Blade teasing a team-up; and Black Widow featured Natasha Romanoff’s ally Rick Mason stealing an Avengers Quinjet so she could help break her friends out of jail for disobeying the Sokovian Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

Again, every scene had obvious signs pointing to some type of sequel, though it’s somewhat hard to imagine that happening with Black Widow since it was set in the past between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie is the third MCU film to take place in the past — 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and 2019’s Captain Marvel also pulled that trick — but that doesn’t mean Marvel Studios is unable to explore the two-year time period that Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon were operating as Secret Avengers.

Murphy recalled how Marvel filed a trademark for “Marvel Studios Nomad” last year, with the trademark pertaining to movies and TV projects. Many of the other trademarks filed by Marvel have already had their projects announced during Disney’s Investor Day 2020, but there hasn’t been any news on Nomad. Could this secret Nomad project be coming from the Captain America and Black Widow stars?

Rumors circulated at the beginning of the year that Chris Evans was returning as Captain America. The report claimed Evans would return in at least one Marvel property with the deal leaving the door open for him to appear in another movie later. Also, after Scarlett Johansson settled her Disney lawsuit revolving around the simultaneous theatrical/Disney+ release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Johansson was working on a top-secret Marvel project that wasn’t Black Widow-related.

What if Johansson is the producer on Chris Evans’ project, but instead of it starring Evans as Captain America, it introduces his Nomad moniker post-Civil War? If set during the “Secret Avengers” era of Steve Rogers, Black Widow, and Falcon working as a covert team, it can follow the trio as they fight terrorists and other threats while also avoiding the government. O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason from Black Widow could also make an appearance since the actor teased his MCU return during the press junket for the film.

Steve Rogers adopted the Nomad role in the comics when he ditched his red-white-and-blue costume and shield. Audiences saw this same scenario happen in Captain America: Civil War, when Cap and Iron Man fought it out. When Steve reappeared in Avengers: Infinity War, the colors were removed from his Captain America costume, the star symbol on his chest was ripped off, and he was without his Vibranium shield. The long facial hair also drove home the point that the Sentinel of Liberty was gone, replaced by the Nomad.

Even though it would be set in the past, that doesn’t mean Nomad couldn’t have larger ramifications for the MCU, similar to how Black Widow‘s post-credits scene teased Yelena Belova hunting down Clint Barton to avenge Natasha’s death, which we just saw play out in the Hawkeye Disney+ series. Sam Wilson can carry on as Captain America, and fans get to enjoy Steve Rogers and Black Widow working together again.

