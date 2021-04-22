Steve Rogers On The Moon? Danny Ramirez Explains MCU Theory Origin

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has strongly suggest Steve Rogers has passed away between the opening scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home and moment in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Still, none of the Avengers have outright referred to Steve as dead but merely "gone," as some know he went to live in an alternate timeline with Peggy Carter. For the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's characters, there are plenty of theories floating around, like the one Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres tossed out in the show's first episode: he's on a secret moon base.

Ramirez talked with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview (which you can see in the video above), discussing how that line came to be and whether he wonders about the original Captain America's fate, like the rest of us.

"We were kind of playing into that when we're shooting the scene of just playing around," Ramirez tells ComicBook.com. "It's just like during outtakes, I'd keep asking different questions and different things or like, and also where is he going? So we just had so much fun with that scene that I was prying with different facets also, like Sam's life. So we just play around with a bunch of possibilities of dialogue. But yeah, at the end of the day, it was like, 'Where is Steve?' You know? Yeah, so it was something we played with."

Whether or not Chris Evans will be reprising his role as Steve Rogers for any part of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier remains a mystery as nobody involved with the series has been willing to rule it out. In fact, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell gave the strongest tease of such a possibility. However, there has been nothing within the show's story to indicate Steve Rogers will or needs to play a part before it concludes.

As for other characters Ramirez would like to see Torres interact with, he has some Marvel cast members in mind already. "Well, Sam is my answer. He'd be amazing to team up with," Ramirez said, acknowledging Torres and Sam's close friendship built through The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Still, outside of the show, Ramirez sees another fun opportunity. "I read a lot of fan theories, I think I'd have a lot of fun throwing down with Tom Holland, just like a scene together and not throwing down in a fight, but like a scene together, it would just be pretty funny I think. I think it'd be pretty dynamic. So that's been kind of one that I'm like, 'Oh, I'd love to to work with him across the board.'"

Do you think Steve Rogers is dead at the time of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's MCU story? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!