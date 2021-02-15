Marvel Reveals First Look at Captain America Anniversary Tribute #1

Captain America marks his milestone 80th anniversary in March and to celebrate, Marvel is releasing a giant-sized tribute special, Captain America Tribute #1. Now, we have a first look at the upcoming special issue, including covers from Steve McNiven and Mark Brooks, as well as art from Alex Ross, Carmen Carnero and Jason Keith, John Cassaday and Laura Martin, and Federico Vicentini.

Captain America Tribute #1 will feature redrawn art from several Marvel artists offering a new, modern take on the very first appearance of Captain Americafrom Captain America Comics #1 as well as the character's reintroduction to the Marvel Universe in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers #4. Included in the tribute are Captain America's origin story, first battle against Red Skull, and Silver Age debut.

"We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort says. “So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savor the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby."

You can check out more information about Captain America Anniversary Tribute #1 and keep on reading for a first look at the special issue which goes on sale in March.

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

Written by JOE SIMON, STAN LEE AND JACK KIRBY

Art by JOHN CASSADAY, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DAVID LAPHAM, PEACH MOMOKO, DECLAN SHALVEY, PERE PÉREZ, SALVADOR LARROCA, JUANN CABAL, CARMEN CARNERO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, VALERIO SCHITI, CARLOS PACHECO, INHYUK LEE, R.B. SILVA, KEI ZAMA, SARA PICHELLI, JESÚS SAIZ, KIM JACINTO, ADAM KUBERT, FEDERICO VICENTINI, JOSHUA CASSARA, MAHMUD ASRAR, JIM CHEUNG, TERRY DODSON, JOE BENNETT, ALEX ROSS, STEVE EPTING, ADAM HUGHES, STEPHANIE HANS, JAVIER GARRÓN, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, ELENA CASAGRANDE, PACO MEDINA, DANIEL ACUÑA, CHRIS SAMNEE, BUTCH GUICE, RACHAEL STOTT, PEPE LARRAZ, GREG SMALLWOOD, GREG LAND, IBAN COELLO, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, NATACHA BUSTOS, MARK BAGLEY, & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN