5 Absolute Batman’s Weapons, Ranked by Power

When it comes to Batman variants, I don’t think there’s been one as popular as Absolute Batman is. The guy has only been around for a little over a year and a half, and already, he’s beloved by everyone. Absolute Batman is one of the most in-demand comics in stores right now, and it’s had fans clamoring for plenty of reasons. Between its dark, modern updates to Batman’s mythos and its incredible redesigns of classic Batman villains, it has a lot going for it. But as is usually the case with Batman, people can’t get enough of the toys.

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The Absolute Universe’s version of Batman isn’t rich and only uses whatever he can scrap together. But don’t think his lack of riches makes him any less effective as a crime-fighter. Absolute Batman has more than made do with what he’s got at his disposal, from the telescopic spikes on his shoulders to the knives hidden in the ears of his cowl. This new Dark Knight has a lot of great gear, but what’s the most effective or powerful tool in his arsenal? Read on to discover 5 of the best weapons featured in Absolute Batman.

5. Batman’s Shoulder Spikes

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The shoulder spikes adorning the upper part of Batman’s costume are a break from tradition, but they’re actually a fantastic addition. Bruce has about a dozen or so telescopic spikes on the shoulders of his suit that he can expand when needed. Though some thought this was a way to make Bruce seem more intimidating to his enemies, these spikes are not for show. They are, in fact, incredibly sharp, capable of skewering people and even breaking glass. It’s a good way of warding off any sneak attacks, and they really do make Absolute Batman look that much more frightening.

4. Batman’s Cape

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Absolute Batman doesn’t take any chances when it comes to fighting crime, and he’s gone as far as to weaponize his cape. Bruce’s cape was actually inspired by an engineering project Bruce designed in 5th grade. It’s composed of wires and hooks that Bruce can actually program to serve several functions, from gliding to hanging. The cape also has hooks on it that Batman can use to grab and sling things with, or even walk on them like a bat. Oh, and it’s completely bulletproof, making it the perfect offensive and defensive weapon for Bruce.

3. Batman’s Knife Ears

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You can tell Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta put a lot of thought into this suit because they even had their Batman have an extra set of weapons hidden in the ears of his cowl. Absolute Batman’s ears are usually long, but that’s because they’re a pair of extra-long blades that Batman can use to give him an advantage in close-quarters combat. Bruce doesn’t pull these guys out a lot (which is good, because Absolute Batman with short ears feels wrong). But when he does, God help whatever poor fool ends up on the other end of them.

2. The Bat-Axe

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So many people got upset at the extra-large bat symbol when Absolute Batman’s design was unveiled. But close to two years later, people love it since that symbol doubles as Bruce’s iconic weapon in this series. The symbol doubles as an axe head that Bruce can detach from his chest with a collapsible handle. This is undoubtedly the greatest weapon on Batman’s person, and he’s done serious damage with it to monsters like Bane and even mythical creatures. I don’t know how much Bruce spent on making the Bat-Axe, but it was definitely money well spent.

1. The Batmobile

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Maybe this is cheating since Absolute Batman isn’t always using the Batmobile, but come on, just look at that behemoth, how could I not feature it? This is one of the few things Bruce didn’t buy, having stolen the truck from a gang of white supremacists. However, Batman has modified it to aid in his war against crime. It has a standard, giant form and can collapse its roof to become smaller and more agile. It’s also armed to the teeth with turret guns (with non-lethal ammunition). Seriously, who needs Wayne Enterprises when Absolute Batman is getting on just fine?