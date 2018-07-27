Check Out This ‘Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons’ Design Art

IDW Publishing has provided ComicBook.com at a first look at designs from next month’s Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons, presented in conjunction with with Rick & Morty publisher Oni Press.

Patrick Rothfuss, the multiple award-winning, bestselling author of The Kingkiller Chronicle series, joins Dungeons & Dragons fan-favorite writer Jim Zub on a tri-dimensional fantasy adventurefrom Eisner-nominated artist Troy Little.

While Rick and Morty frequently riff on pop culture ideas in their own show, this miniseries is the first official Rick and Morty team-up story — and since they are teaming with IDW of all publishers, fans will have to wonder whether a Rick and Morty Go Back to the Future crossover is happening next, right? Christopher Lloyd is down.

The series will feature variant covers by Sara Richard and Tess Fowler. The designs, seen in the attached image gallery, are from Little. A high point? Rick's lute being painted up to look like Eddie Van Halen's guitar.

So hold onto your Szechuan sauce in one hand and roll the dice in the other: Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons is a thing that’s happening. And if you want to get in on it, do it now.

You can check out the official solicitation text below. Final order cutoff for the issue is Monday, so get your orders in now.

Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1 (of 4)—Cover A: Troy Little—GEM OF THE MONTH

Patrick Rothfuss & Jim Zub (w) • Troy Little (a & c)

When Morty needs to learn how to play D&D to keep up with the cool kids, his hard-drinking, old school-gaming, mad science-making grandpa is happy to teach him how to roll the dice, but neither of them is prepared for the saving throws they’re about to fail or the true quest yet to come. Strap on a +1 longsword and grab your 10-foot pole, because this is going to be a gaming gauntlet like no other!

The world’s greatest role-playing game.

Reality’s most dysfunctional family.

What could go wrong?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

