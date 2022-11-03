Chris Farley's Origin Story To Be Revealed in New Graphic Novel Growing Up Farley

Chris Farley is a comedy icon even now, 25 years after his death, but how many know the details of his origin and life story? One group of creators thinks that the world needs to know more about Farley, and have gone to the length of creating a new graphic novel called Growing Up Farley, which will take a look at the comedian's childhood.

Bio-graphic novels are steadily becoming a bigger commodity, with the comic book medium seeming to be ideal for capturing and conveying larger-than-life personalities. Tiger King's Joe Exotic got his own origin comic in 2020 – but hopefully, that dark tale won't be what we get in Farley's story...

Z2 Presents the Origin of Comedian and SNL Icon Chris Farley in the Graphic Novel, Growing Up Farley Writer Frank Marraffino and artist Ryan Dunlavey unite with the late star's brother Kevin Farley to chronicle the slapstick hero's childhood journey to superstardom. Z2 Comics is proud to announce Growing Up Farley, a graphic novel about the comedy icon who stormed 30 Rockefeller Plaza to become Saturday Night Live's breakout star of the '90s. Co-written by Chris Farley's brother, stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Farley, the story provides an intimate portrait into Chris and Kevin's youthful adventures-from their performances at Red Arrow Camp to sets at the Arc Theatre in Wisconsin, all the way to famed improv institution The Second City in Chicago. "Laughter was always a big part of growing up Farley," Kevin Farley explains. "I'm excited to partner with the team at Z2 Comics to share all the humor and humanity of growing up with my brother, Chris, in 1970s Madison, Wisconsin and the huge influence our Dad had on our decision to go into comedy." Kevin Farley joins co-writer Frank Marraffino (Marvel Zombies, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It) and artist Ryan Dunlavey (The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic) to capture the Farleys' late '70s/early '80s childhood in Maple Bluff, WI, exploring the unique family dynamic that fueled their creativity and adoration of physical comedy.

"Every Saturday at 11:30 my friends and I would drop everything to watch Chris Farley and the gang on Saturday Night Live," co-writer Frank Marraffino continues. "Chris always inspired us. He offered a perpetual masterclass in the art of comedy: exuberant and boisterous, but also genuine and heartfelt. I couldn't be more excited to chronicle the journey of the Farleys!"

After honing such characters as "motivational speaker" Matt Foley at The Second City Theater Group in Chicago, Chris Farley joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 1990, cementing a golden era of humor alongside Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and David Spade. He'd soon ascend into the ranks of celluloid comedy legend through releases including Wayne's World, Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Black Sheep. "Chris Farley was one of the greatest comedy heroes of his or any generation," Z2 President Josh Bernstein says. "Getting to work directly with Kevin Farley and the Farley Family to bring their incredible origin story to life via a graphic novel is just the beginning of how this IP can take form and expand into comics, TV, film and beyond!" Z2 Comics presents Growing Up Farley in standard hardcover and deluxe hardcover editions, set to release Fall 2023. The deluxe hardcover will come with three art prints illustrated by renowned underground artists Craig Rousseau, Fred C. Stresing, and Ryan Dunlavey. Oversized platinum editions will come with an elegant slipcase, the art prints, a "Scotch Oil" trucker hat, a "Scotch Oil" pen, and a "Scotch Oil" ballpoint pen. The "Scotch Oil" company of Madison, Wisconsin was famously owned by Chris and Kevin's father, Tom Farley, and employed many of the Farley family members over the years. Z2 Comics will also offer 100 super limited platinum editions signed by Kevin Farley.

You can pre-order Growing Up Farley HERE.