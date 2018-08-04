Preview: The Headless Horseman Cannot Be Stopped In ‘Clankillers’ #2

Most people don’t go seeking out headless horseman, but for Finola and Cillian, well, that’s just a Tuesday night in the countryside.

Okay, well not entirely, but as you can see in our exclusive preview of AfterShock’s Clankillers #2, it’s far more normal to them than it should be. Not only are they in the vicinity of the famed horseman, they are trying to hitch a ride, which means they need to steal the horseman’s head, which is inconveniently sitting right next to him on his horse-drawn carriage.

Nothing intimidates Finola and Cillian though, not even the bloodsuckers in the forest that could bleed them dry if they fail to hitch a ride. Honestly, they are way too cool about having to do all this. If we’re comparing notes I don’t like hitting a grocery store after 9 pm but to each his own.

Of course, if you grew up around a father known as Padraig The Grotesque a headless horseman might not seem so bad.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

Clankillers #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / color / on sale 8.08.2018

Writer: Sean Lewis

Artist: Antonio Fuso

Color: Stefano Simeone

Letters: Dave Sharpe

Cover: Antonio Fuso

“ISSUE TWO!

Like the demented step child of Game of Thrones, Braveheart and Mark Millar’s Kick Ass, CLANKILLERS brings readers into an ancient Ireland filled with clans, mystics, warriors and monsters of mythic proportion!

Finola and Cillian track down the famed Dullahan—the headless horseman of the Irish countryside! At home, their father Padraig is unleashing his wrath on anyone who comes near, even as his daughters’ own powers and villainy are beginning to rise against him. The body count also rises and the mythology expands in this next chapter of this hit new series!

From writer Sean Lewis (BETROTHED, The Few) and artist Antonio Fuso (James Bond, G.I. Joe) comes a revenge thriller that’s sure to become a fan-favorite.”

You can find our preview of the big first issue right here.

Clankillers #2 hits comic stores on August 8th, while Clankillers #1 is in comic stores now.

